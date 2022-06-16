Hooper finishes at 8.5 seconds in tie-down roping on 2nd night of Buffalo Bill

Cash Hooper seemingly has a name made for the rodeo.

The 18-year-old Carlsbad, New Mexico, native might soon make a name for himself on the circuit as well.

Hooper ended his weekend at the Buffalo Bill Rodeo on Thursday with a session-fast time of 8.5 seconds in tie-down roping competition.

“Man, I was just kind of lucky enough to draw a good (calf) and just thankful for everybody who has helped me get this far,” the recent high school graduate said. The rodeo continues its four-day run Friday at 8 p.m. and will include the presentation of the Dale Studley Memorial Award.

The honor is presented to one or more individuals for support of the Nebraskaland Days celebration.

Hooper has two sisters — both of whom are ropers too — and he said the sport is in the family’s blood.

“Ever since I was born, this is all I’ve wanted to do,” Hooper said as he took the gear off his 14-year-old horse, Rio, outside his trailer at the Wild West Arena.

Hooper, who competed in the high school rodeo circuit, is a rookie on the pro level this year.

His time Thursday night was an improvement from his performance a day earlier.

“I was a little bit longer. I kind of messed that one up,” he said. “I didn’t really make any adjustments (on Thursday). Just got to go back to the basics and try to do the same thing every time.”

North Platte was the latest stop in the circuit for Hooper this season. He is headed to Pleasant Grove, Utah, Friday morning for the Strawberry Days Rodeo.

“Seems like I’ve been (on the road) just about every day,” Hooper said.

Clay Bauer of Arcadia also had a strong rebound in his second and final run in the tie-down roping.

“My first one didn’t go very good. I had a really good calf and I missed,” said Bauer, 23, who scored a 9.4 on Thursday. “Tonight I kind of messed up and flanked (the calf), but, shoot, I’ll take it.

“I just made sure tonight to really trust my horse, ride hard, get my rope up and get it on him.”

This is his third year on the pro circuit, but Bauer grew up around the sport.

While he also competes in team roping, the single tie-down competition has been his favorite event over the years.

“It’s just you,” he said. “If you mess up, you can’t blame anybody else. When it goes good, there’s an adrenaline rush and there’s nothing like it.”

Bauer said his goal coming into the rodeo was to put down a pair of runs around 9 seconds.

“It didn’t work (on Wednesday),” he said. “Tonight I had a different mindset. I tried to go right at (the calf), go fast. I did my best and it just didn’t happen.”

