Hot bats lift North Platte over Scottsbluff in doubleheader

Scottsbluff had come from behind to tie the score in both games of its doubleheader against North Platte on Tuesday. Each time, the Bulldogs exploded to put the games out of reach.

In a 5-5 game one, Ellie Hanson’s double and Lauren Horne’s single added three runs in the bottom of the fifth inning to help North Platte win 11-5.

In a 9-9 game two, Sydney Barner, Aspen Nelson, Kaitlyn Aden and Hanson picked up four consecutive hits in the bottom of the fifth in the Bulldogs 17-9 mercy rule win.

North Platte came off a split series against Northwest on Monday. It hosts the North Platte Invite on Saturday, before hosting McCook on Tuesday.

North Platte 11, Scottsbluff 5

The runners were moving when Horne’s shallow fly ball looked like it would land in center field. The North Platte dugout and fans erupted in cheers as McKenzie Putnam and Emily Winkler crossed home plate to give their team a three-run lead.

Horne’s 2-RBI single was frosting on top of a three-hit, three-RBI cake as the Bulldogs won the first game of its doubleheader against Scottsbluff 11-5.

“We came out a little flat,” North Platte coach Jeff Barner said. “You could tell we had a doubleheader the night before. It was a little rough, but they fought through it and got through that game.”

Hanson and Tahjzah Botts had two hits each, and Hanson tied Horne with three RBIs. Barner had two RBIs and two runs scored. Tatum Montelongo got the start and went four innings, giving up three runs — all unearned — on one hit while striking out six. Kylee Tilford relieved her, allowing two runs on five hits.