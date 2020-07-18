Tristan Hite pitched a complete gem to help Imperial defeat Holdrege 5-2 on Saturday in the Mid Nebraska League American Legion Juniors Tournament.
Hite went seven innings and only let up two runs on four hits and three walks. His biggest impact was his 14 strikeouts, as he was nearly untouchable throughout the game.
Cole Guthrie started for Holdrege and went five innings, giving up five runs on five hits and five walks. He also struck out five. Dylan Haag replaced him in the sixth inning, allowing one hit and one walk.
Tysen Lempke led the offense for Imperial with two hits and one run scored. Hite, Nolan Burrell, Morel Jurado and Carter Leibbrant each had a hit.
Holdrege was led by Kaden Broeker, who had two hits and two RBIs. Jackson Hinrichs and Tegan Wood also had a hit.
Imperial took an early lead in the first inning. It loaded the bases, then Lempke scored on a wild pitch and Hite scored on a fly out.
Holdrege got one back in the third when Broeker’s single scored in Haag. Imperial canceled it out when Leibbrant singled to bring in Jurado and made it a 3-1 game.
Holdrege’s Broeker singled in the fifth inning to bring in Wood and make the score 3-2. Imperial put the game out of reach in the bottom of the inning when Burrell and J Peterson both singled to score two runs and set the score at 5-2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.