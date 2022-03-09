Irish rout Burwell to reach D1 championship game

Can the St. Pat’s boys basketball team win its first state championship since 1928?

The Irish got one step closer to finding out in the Class D1 semifinals on Wednesday.

Brecken Erickson scored 14 of his 19 points in the fourth quarter, and St. Pat’s went on a 23-2 run in the second quarter to defeat Burwell 55-32.

“They were really pressuring and trapping up front, and we were able to break that initial trap out front,” St. Pat’s coach Bill O’Malley said. “(Brecken) was doing a good job of finding his way to the low block, and guys were penetrating the lane and drawing that back line defender and getting it to him. He’s a good finisher.”

Jack Heiss scored 11, Caleb Munson added eight and Andrew Brosius scored six off two 3s in the second quarter. Dillon Critel led the Longhorns with 15 points, followed by Carter Mann’s seven.

“We didn’t quite get out on some shooters, they made a couple tough shots there,” Burwell coach Adam Stolzer said. “We got beat on the boards there too, and offensively we didn’t have the best flow there in the second quarter. St. Pat’s is really sound on defense, they know what they want to do.”

Both teams were sluggish at the start as they looked for some offense. The Irish struggled to find a basket, while Burwell took an 11-4 lead with a 11-1 run at the end of the opening frame.

When St. Pat’s finally found its offense, it couldn’t be stopped. The Irish hit five 3s — two from Brosius, two from Heiss and one from Sam Troshynski — and scored a game-high 23 in the second quarter.

“Our shot selection was outstanding,” O’Malley said. “When you play someone who’s playing a conservative zone like that, the temptation is to score to shoot every time you catch it, but that wasn’t going to help us because they had a lot of momentum offensively at that point. I think it was really important we had fairly long possessions before we shot.”

Just as important was the Irish’s defense. Burwell didn’t score a basket in the second, and its two points came on free throws. The Irish took a 27-13 lead into halftime with all the momentum on its side.

“It all started with getting a lot of people around Dillon Critel. He’s a really outstanding, shifty dribble penetrator,” O’Malley said. “He’s hard to get the ball out of his hands, so we really had to commit.”

Burwell started the third quarter with a 7-1 run to cut the deficit to nine at 29-20, but St. Pat’s scored eight of the next 10 points to head into the fourth up 37-22.

The Longhorns pulled to within 10 early in the fourth, but the Irish met it with eight straight points from Erickson to stay in control.

“We had a little bit more depth, and we had guys that came in and did their job, just like they had all year,” O’Malley said.

Ninety-four years after the Irish won the first, they’ll have a chance to do it again at 9 a.m. Friday against Loomis.

“This definitely is. This definitely is a state championship team,” Erickson said

St. Pat’s (55)

Brecken Erickson 19, Jack Heiss 11, Caleb Munson 8, Andrew Brosius 6, Sam Troshynski 3, Logan Winder 2, Zarek Branch 2, Will Moats 2, Jackson Roberts 2.

Burwell (32)

Dillon Critel 15, Carter Mann 7, Wryder Svoboda 5, Titus Gideon 3, Devin Konicek 2.

