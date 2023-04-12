Jayden Jones of North Platte will join the North Platte Community College golf team in its inaugural season in fall 2023.

The 2020 graduate of North Platte High School closed out his high school career as a three-time state qualifier. In his junior season.

Jones helped lead the Bulldogs to the 2019 Class B Boys Golf Championship with a round of 78. Individually, his score placed him fifth in the field just seven strokes back of the leader.

During his senior season Jones was poised to return to the Nebraska State Boys Golf Championship, but the season was cut short due to COVID-19 pandemic.

"I am excited to continue to play golf at the next level," Jones said. "Being close to home and knowing the coach made my decision much easier."

He is the son of Jay and Heidi Jones.