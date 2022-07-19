Jaylan Ruffin walk-off single wins it for Plainsmen

Angel de la Cruz’s ninth inning double to center field tied the game and Jaylan Ruffin’s single to center scored de la Cruz giving the North Platte Plainsmen a 10-9 walk-off win over Canyon County Tuesday at Bill Wood Field.

The Plainsmen played come back throughout the game, once down 6-2 and then scoring five runs in the eighth and ninth innings to beat the Spuds.

“A great job by our guys. That’s a total team effort,” Manager JM Kelly said on the Plainsmen’s online postgame show. “Things like this are what make it fun and keep you wanting to keep it going.”

The Plainsmen move to 28-15 overall and 11-5 in the second half of the season. The win brings them back to within a game of the second-half leading Fremont Moo with 10 games to play.

Both teams are vying to reach the Independence League championship against first-half champion Western Nebraska.

The Plainsmen have four against the Hastings Sodbusters on the road before hosting the Nebraska Prospects in their final home stand. The Plainsmen end the season on the road on July 29-30 with two games against the Gem City Bison in Laramie, Wyoming.

North Platte and Canyon County (Idaho) will play in the final game of a three-game series at 6:35 p.m. Wednesday.

“We’ve got to still stick with it,” Kelly said. “Every one of these games is crucial at this point.”

On Tuesday, Preston Davis got the win in relief, shutting down the Spuds in the ninth inning and giving the Plainsmen the opportunity to win the game.

The bullpen did “a great job keeping us in the game,” Kelly said. “We knew coming in today was going to be tough.”

The Plainsmen did much of their damage in high-leverage situations, scoring all three runs in the eighth with two outs. Then, scoring both runs in the ninth with one out.

“When you get down to two outs, the inning isn’t over yet,” Kelly said. “You have to use every one of those outs as much as possible, and our guys did that tonight.”

The walk-off victory came a night after the Plainsmen scored twice in the eighth inning to beat the Spuds 2-1.

“It’s a different guy every time, and that’s what makes it fun,” Kelly said. “This isn’t a team that is put together around three or four guys. It’s a team put together around a team.”