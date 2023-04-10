Jimmie Pack helped lead the North Platte boys basketball team to the state semifinals in 2000.

He returned to North Platte as a freshman coach, then a JV coach and an assistant coach on the varsity squad.

Now, he’s leading the charge.

Pack will be the next head coach of the Bulldogs boys basketball team, North Platte High School announced on Twitter on Monday. Former coach Matt Kaminski announced he was stepping down at the start of the spring sports season.

“Beyond excited to have the opportunity to get the job,” Pack said. “Played here back in the ’90s, early 2000s and kind of getting some of that tradition and that hard work and that Bulldog mentality rolling with the guys.”

“North Platte High School is excited to announce North Platte’s own Jimmie Pack as the New High School Head Basketball coach,” read a @nphs_bulldogs tweet announcing the hire.

Pack said he anticipates a lot of new systems being brought in, but he also expects to keep some ideas Kaminski implemented during his time as coach.

“Coach Kaminski did a great job the last 12 years or so,” Pack said. “As an assistant coach, you always have your own ideas of things you want to try or things you would like to do. There are definitely some things that will probably stick around, but I think there will be a lot of changes as well.”

He also said he thinks the transition between the two coaches will be easy for the kids, especially because Pack has been around as a coach at every high school level. The kids know his coaching style, and that should help with learning the new systems that will be put in place.

“They know my coaching style,” Pack said. “They know what to expect, so I don’t think there will be any big surprises for them. I think it will be a nice transition.”