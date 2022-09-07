Julie Geiser: Ash Hollow SHP rendezvous is this weekend

Come to Ash Hollow State Historical Park for the annual rendezvous. The public is invited to partake in the festivities this Friday through Sunday and absorb themselves in the pre-1840 history, unique culture and educate themselves of an era gone by.

Park guests can see demonstrations of black powder shooting, tomahawk throwing, recurve bow and arrow shooting, open fire cooking, trap setting, canoeing.

Cowboy poet and singer/songwriter John Horton will be preforming throughout the day for guests as they walk through trader’s row or stop at locations to learn more about the fur trader era.

A living history tent, emulating the spirit of American men and women of the era will be part of the weekend. Guests are invited to come spend the day to immerse themselves in period dress and décor of the mid-19th century.

Historical reenactors will be speaking throughout the day speaking on subjects such as the newest kitchen utensils, fashion, political issues, current events and people that lived in 1876.

There will also be a men’s tent including a card playing table where men can relax and catch a historical game of cards. Both of these exhibits will run from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily.

Ash Hollow SHP gates open at 9 a.m. and the events are free to attend. All times listed are Mountain time.

Vehicles require a valid park entry permit which can be purchased at the park or online at outdoorsnebraska.gov.

Dogs are welcome but must be on a leash. Food vendors Smoken Hill BBQ, and Ma and Pa’s Frostbites will be on location for the event.

For more information call the park office at 308-778-5651 or 308-778-7708.

Women’s Hunt Safe session

An all-women Hunt Safe Session is from 3 to 5 p.m. at the Maxwell Gun Club Sept. 24. This two-hour review is designed for females ages 11 and older.

This is a great opportunity for moms and grandmothers to take this course with daughters and granddaughters.

This free, classroom-style course allows female students to participate in hands-on sessions, which provide participants with knowledge and skills relative to hunting and hunter safety.

The session will focus on equipment safety for firearms and archery through hands-on scenarios along with tree stand safety, equipment safety, shoot/don’t shoot scenarios.

The course will also develop comfort handling firearms and practicing shooting skills. Women can learn with another female friend or family member.

The course will further hunting skills and for women that want to attend a Becoming an Outdoors Woman mentored deer or turkey hunt, it is a requirement.

Participants will need to complete the online hunter education and/or bow education course in advance of this session then print and bring their certificates of completion of the online course and attend the in-person session on Sept. 24.

There is a vendor fee for the online course.

During the class, additional questions and hands-on learning will take place. Upon course completion, participants will be graduates and certified for hunter/bow education.

An optional live-fire session of shotguns, rifles and archery will be available from 5 to 7 p.m. for those who would like to experience these types of equipment. This is not required to obtain certification. Firearms, archery equipment, and ammunition will be provided. To shoot shotguns, there is a $6 fee per 25 blue rocks.

More information can be obtained by going on the Becoming an Outdoors Woman Nebraska Facebook page, or by calling the North Platte Game and Parks office at 535-8025.

Hunters Helping the Hungry

Hunters Helping the Hungry is a program through the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission that allows hunters to donate whole field-dressed deer at participating meat processors that will be distributed by charitable organizations and food pantries statewide.

The program is in dire need of your help this year. Without enough cash contributions, the program must limit deer donations and the amount of food provided for those in need of meals.

The program is funded entirely by tax deductible donations made by hunters, businesses and individuals. Hunters who offer deer for donation pay no processing fee.

Contracted processors prepare and package ground venison from donated deer and charitable organizations pick up and distribute venison to Nebraskans in need.

When you go to the Game and Parks web page to buy a permit or park sticker you will be asked if you would like to donate to Hunters Helping the Hungry. Any amount can be tagged for a donation.

If everyone who purchased a hunting or fishing permit or park permit would graciously donate one dollar, there would be plenty of funding for this program.

A donation of one dollar provides two people meals; $10 provides 22 meals; $25 provides 56 meals and $50 provides 111 meals to those in need.

Contributions to fund the program continue to decrease and the number of processors has decreased, which in turn decreased the pounds of venison distributed from just a year ago.

You don’t need to purchase a permit or be a hunter to give a tax-deductible gift; contributions can be made online by selecting the ‘donate’ icon at the bottom of the Game and Parks permits website or write a check made out to Nebraska Game and Parks Commission, with HHH written in the memo field and mail it to NGPC, Attn: HHH, PO Box 30370, Lincoln, NE 68503-0370.

Please consider donating to this program that helps those in need across Nebraska and our food pantries right here in North Platte.