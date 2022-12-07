Julie Geiser: Christmas at Codys returns

Christmas at the Codys is back at Buffalo Bill Ranch State Historical Park. Bundle up and come enjoy all the sights, sounds and lasting memories made with family and friends.

The Christmas at the Codys event is truly a special one that our entire community and guests from everywhere can take part in and enjoy.

Every year, many area organizations decorate every nook and cranny of the Cody mansion turning the home into a seasonal wonderland.

Buffalo Bill will welcome you to his home where local musicians provide entertainment in the parlor as guests tour the mansion. Take the chill away with hot cider, Christmas cookies and roasted chestnuts in the old storehouse outside the mansion.

Horse and tractor-drawn wagon rides will take folks around the grounds of the state historical park and Santa will be listening to Christmas wishes in the Scout’s Rest Ranch barn.

Park visitors can adorn a military appreciation tree with a special service member’s name.

Dates for Christmas at the Codys are Dec. 16 to 20, from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Admission is $8 per person, $5 for kids 4 to 12, and kids 3 and younger are free.

All military and first responders receive free entry on Saturday, Dec. 17 for Military and First Responder Appreciation night. A $6 daily park permit is required and is available at the mansion.

Thanks to all the volunteers that help make this event possible. Come one, come all and get your fill of Christmas Cheer at Buffalo Bill Ranch.

Christmas Bird Count in North Platte

The Christmas Bird Count is a 100-plus year program hosted by the National Audubon Society. The bird count has relied on many dedicated volunteers, and data collected by participants over the past century have become one of two large accumulations of information that inform ornithologists and conservation biologists of the status of bird populations across North America.

Joining the Christmas Bird Count is a fun way to spend the day with your kids, family and friends.

Groups of birdwatchers will get together for the day trying to see as many different bird species as possible within a 15-mile diameter circle in our area.

You don’t have to be an expert to come enjoy a day of birdwatching; you just need to enjoy the outdoors. Bring binoculars, bird ID books or a camera if you like or keep track of the birds that visit your feeders and call the Game and Parks office with your findings.

Groups of birdwatchers will gather for the annual Christmas Bird Count in North Platte on Dec. 16. The day will start at 7 a.m. at the North Platte Nebraska Game and Parks Office, 301 E. State Farm Road. For more information, call the Game and Parks office at 535-8025, pre-registration is preferred.

Big game meetings

Hunters and landowners are encouraged to offer their feedback on big game issues during the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission’s public information meetings this winter.

Three-hour meetings are scheduled in each Game and Parks district. All in-person meetings, which will have a different format than years past, begin at 5 p.m. local time.

The first hour will be an open house with time to talk with wildlife biologists, conservation officers and staff.

Biologists will make a presentation at 6 p.m. and discuss big game harvest results and season structure. Then they will take questions on topics such as big game management, depredation, permits, antlerless harvest, trophy management and diseases.

The statewide schedule is:

Dec. 21 – Norfolk, Northeast Community College Lifelong Learning Center, 801 E. Benjamin Ave.

Dec. 21 – Oshkosh, Oshkosh Auditorium, 602 W. Second St.

Dec. 22 – Gordon, Gordon City Auditorium, 311 N. Oak St.

Dec. 27 – Falls City, Falls City Senior Citizens Center, 221 W. 16th St.

Dec. 28 – Gretna, Schramm Education Center Classroom, 21502 W. Highway 31 (Attendees do not need a state park sticker to park in the parking lot; they should enter through the Education Center.)

Jan. 4 – Bassett, City Hall Conference Center, 106 E. Legnard St.

Jan. 4 – Grand Island, Central Community College Room 210, 3134 W. Highway 34

Jan. 5 – North Platte, Mid-Plains Community College, North Campus Rooms 202-204, 1101 Halligan Drive

Anyone who cannot attend a meeting can register for one of two virtual big game information sessions at outdoornebraska.org/fishgamemeetings. The virtual sessions are at 7 p.m. CT Dec. 15 and Jan. 3.