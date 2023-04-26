Nebraskans of all ages are invited to participate in the City Nature Challenge, a global event to find and document urban wildlife.

The challenge, which is Thursday to May 7, is a chance to look for nature in urban areas and learn about the animal and plant life discovered there.

Participating in the weeklong challenge is easy. First, download the free iNaturalist app to a smartphone or tablet, then get outside to find wildlife, take pictures of what you find and upload them to iNaturalist April 28-May 1. iNaturalist will then help identify observations between May 2-7.

Wildlife can be any wild plant, animal, insect, fungi or other evidence of life, such as scat, fur or tracks. Participants can even document species through their windows.

In North Platte, a City Nature Challenge is from 10 a.m. to noon Friday at the Lake Maloney outlet between the main boat ramp and jetty. While there, learn about trees of Nebraska and plant a tree, learn about wildlife that uses trees, then identify and photograph wildlife to add to iNaturalist.

All observations made in a participating city and uploaded to iNaturalist during the observation period of the challenge will automatically be counted toward that city’s total.

You do not have to join the project for your observations to count, as long as you are within a participating city’s boundaries.

The City Nature Challenge, launched in 2016 as a competition between two U.S. cities, is now an international competition to document nature and better understand urban biodiversity. In 2021, more than 400 cities in 44 countries participated, contributing more than 1 million observations to iNaturalist.

Go to outdoornebraska.gov and click the calendar for more information about the City Nature Challenge.

Game and Parks fishing resources

Anglers planning summer fishing trips can use the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission’s website as a resource.

Many anglers already buy their Nebraska fishing permits online. But by spending some time on the website, anglers of all experience levels may discover something new about fishing in the state.

Among the fishing-related topics to browse are:

Interactive maps: Here, you’ll find lake depths in the lake contour map (as well as maps you can download and print), discover where boat ramps are located along the Missouri River, locate public fishing areas, and browse public access sites in the Open Fields and Waters Program.

Fish identification: If you want to learn more about Nebraska's fish species, download the "Fish Key: A Guide to the Most Commonly Caught Fish in Nebraska."

Fishing events: Find a list of community fishing nights, fishing tournaments and any upcoming public informational meetings.

Fish stocking: Each year, millions of fish are stocked in Nebraska to enhance fishing opportunities. Explore the stocking database to see the many species stocked in hundreds of waters.

Learn to fish: This link takes readers to a basic guide that covers everything you need to know to get started fishing. Topics include equipment, tackle, casting, knot tying, tips for targeting species you can catch from shore and much more.

Aside from the "Fishing Guide," which include regulations, and the "Fishing Forecast," which highlights the best places to catch the biggest and most fish of several species, Game and Parks offers even more resources through its website. Discover videos, fish sampling reports, and area-specific publications on fishing in the Omaha metro area, the Sandhills, along the Interstate 80 corridor, and Nebraska’s trout streams.

Mobile fishing permits may be purchased from and displayed on a smartphone or tablet. Like a paper permit, the angler must display the mobile permit upon request by a conservation officer. Save the image of the permit on the device by taking a screenshot.

For more information on fishing in Nebraska, explore outdoornebraska.gov and click the “Fish” link.

Boater education

Anyone born after Dec. 31, 1985, is required to successfully complete a Boating Safety Course and possess a course certificate while operating a boat or personal watercraft.

Watercraft operators must be at least 14 years of age to operate a motorboat or personal watercraft in Nebraska.

Boating Safety Courses teach students how to safely operate a motorized boat while following all rules and regulations. Topics covered include navigation and safe operation, Nebraska laws, and emergency preparedness.

There are three options for taking a class.

Option A is a six-hour in-person classroom session taught by certified volunteers and agency staff. Students will take a proctored exam and the end of the class.

Option B is a self-taught home study course. Students can download and review the course study materials. After studying, students will need to register for an Option B test-out session to take a proctored exam.

Option C is an online course. Students can take the class at their own pace from wherever is convenient for them. The cost of the course is $29.95.

To find or register for a class or for more information about boater education, go to outdoornebraska.gov.