Julie Geiser: Enjoy a First Day Hike at a state park

Start the new year off with an outdoor adventure. First Day Hikes are planned for Jan. 1, 2023, at many beautiful state parks throughout Nebraska.

Nebraska’s annual First Day Hikes are a great chance to get outside and explore trails, watch wildlife, take photos and create many lasting memories.

The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission encourages families and friends to take part in fun and educational programs at select parks along with the hikes at a Nebraska state park, state historical park or state recreation area.

Make your own hike at one of Nebraska’s state parks, state historical parks and state recreation areas, which offer a variety of opportunities for hiking, biking and walking.

Find a park to explore at outdoornebraska.org/parks or a trail to hike at outdoornebraska.org/hikingtrails.

Join us at Lake Maloney SRA. We’ll meet at the Maloney Outlet at 1 p.m. for an easy ½-mile hike while looking for wildlife tracks and picking up litter.

On the hike keep an eye out for deer, rabbits, birds and other wildlife. After the hike there will be some Dutch oven desserts to enjoy.

At Johnson Lake SRA, park visitors will meet outside the park office by 10 a.m. in the main parking lot. This fun, easy hike will be a little over a mile on Roper Trail. The hiking trail is paved and accessible for wheelchairs.

Keep an eye out for migratory birds and wildlife along the trail. Guests will also be welcomed to partake in a photo scavenger hunt. S’mores kits and bottled water will be provided.

Meet at 1 p.m. at Site 48 at Red Willow SRA. This will be a moderate hike and will be at the Willow View Campground/Archery Range. This 1.39-mile hike includes some hilly terrain, along with flat roadways.

You may see all types of wildlife, but especially deer and songbirds.

Kick off the new year with a First Day Hike at Lake Ogallala SRA. Meet at 8 a.m. Mountain time at the Eagle Viewing Center for an easy, scenic 1.5-mile hike. Along the way, we’ll keep an eye out for birds and wildlife.

Meet at the Ash Hollow SHP Visitor Center area at 10 a.m. Mountain time for an easy ¾-mile hike on the Oregon/cliff trail.

Our hiking guide will provide historical information about the park and Oregon Trail as you explore.

Following the hike, join in the park’s traditional potluck soup luncheon which will be served at the Superintendent House. Bring a soup or side dish to share if you wish. Table service is provided.

To find the more details, including locations and start times for all First Day Hikes across the state, visit outdoornebraska.org/firstdayhikes.

A valid Nebraska state park permit is required for all vehicles entering park areas; 2023 permits are available for purchase at park offices or at outdoornebraska.org.

Those participating in the hikes are encouraged to tag @NEGameandParks in their Facebook, Twitter or Instagram posts for a chance to be featured on the agency’s social streams.

Be sure to check the weather before leaving home and dress appropriately in layers, wear good hiking footwear, bring some water and snacks. Pets are welcome but must be on a six-foot leash.

Big game meetings

Hunters and landowners are encouraged to offer their feedback on big game issues during the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission’s public information meetings.

On Jan. 5 an in-person meeting will start at 5 p.m. in North Platte at Mid-Plains Community College-North Campus located at 1101 Halligan Dr., room 202-204.

On Jan. 11 a meeting will be in Oshkosh at the Oshkosh auditorium located at 602 W. Second St. The in-person meeting will begin at 5 p.m. Mountain time.

The meetings will start with an open house with time to talk with wildlife biologists, conservation officers and staff.

Biologists will make a presentation at 6 p.m. and discuss big game harvest results and season structure. Then staff will take questions on topics such as big game management, depredation, permits, antlerless harvest, trophy management and diseases.

Anyone who cannot attend an in-person meeting can register for a virtual big game information session at outdoornebraska.org/fishgamemeetings. The virtual session starts at 7 p.m. on Jan. 3.

Hunter education class

A free firearm hunter education class will be from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Jan. 3, 4 and 5 at Mid-Plains Community College North Campus, 1101 Halligan Drive. Youth ages 11 to 15 needing this class can register at outdoornebraska.gov and click the education tab.

2023 fishing regulation changes

Anglers need to be aware of fishing regulation changes in Nebraska that take effect Jan. 1, 2023.

The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission’s changes to 2023 fishing rules are:

No live baitfish waters — Crystal Lake (Adams County), Wagon Train State Recreation Area/Wildlife Management Area (Lancaster County), East Sutherland WMA (Lincoln County), West Cozad WMA (Dawson County) and Standing Bear Lake (Douglas County) were added to the list of water bodies where it is illegal to possess or use live baitfish while fishing. Victoria Springs SRA (Custer County), Heartwell Park Lake (Adams County) and Lincoln Park Pond (Nuckolls County) were removed from the list.

Black bass — Ansley Lake (Custer County), Flanagan Lake (Douglas County), Alda DOT (Hall County), Birdwood WMA (Lincoln County) and East Sutherland WMA are added and Victoria Springs Lake SRA is removed from the waters that require a 21-inch minimum length on black bass.

Ansley Lake (Custer County), Flanagan Lake (Douglas County), Alda DOT (Hall County), Birdwood WMA (Lincoln County) and East Sutherland WMA are added and Victoria Springs Lake SRA is removed from the waters that require a 21-inch minimum length on black bass. Channel catfish — The location designated on the Republican River above Harlan County Reservoir for the five-fish daily bag limit on channel catfish is changed to the Highway 89 bridge west of Orleans.

The location designated on the Republican River above Harlan County Reservoir for the five-fish daily bag limit on channel catfish is changed to the Highway 89 bridge west of Orleans. Walleye, sauger and saugeye — The location designated on the Republican River above Harlan County Reservoir for size limits on walleye, sauger and saugeye is changed to the Highway 89 bridge west of Orleans.

The location designated on the Republican River above Harlan County Reservoir for size limits on walleye, sauger and saugeye is changed to the Highway 89 bridge west of Orleans. Flanagan Lake — The catch-and-release designation is removed from this Omaha lake. No harvest of northern pike is allowed. There is an 8-inch maximum length limit on bluegill and redear sunfish, and a 10-inch maximum length limit on crappie.

The catch-and-release designation is removed from this Omaha lake. No harvest of northern pike is allowed. There is an 8-inch maximum length limit on bluegill and redear sunfish, and a 10-inch maximum length limit on crappie. Lake McConaughy — It is illegal to possess walleye, white bass or striped bass hybrids on Lonergan Creek and Otter Creek from their junction at the McConaughy lakeshore upstream to, and including, the culvert under Highway 92 from April 1 through June 30.

It is illegal to possess walleye, white bass or striped bass hybrids on Lonergan Creek and Otter Creek from their junction at the McConaughy lakeshore upstream to, and including, the culvert under Highway 92 from April 1 through June 30. Special fishing permits — The process for obtaining these permits for disabled anglers has been simplified. Application forms are available in Game and Parks offices or at outdoornebraska.org. Annual renewals may be purchased in Game and Parks offices or online.

Anglers can read the "2023 Fishing Guide" when it is available by January at outdoornebraska.org.