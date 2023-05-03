Now is the time to get outside and see the many different species of birds migrating through our area.

Shore birds are visible from many roadways and backroads near wet meadows and throughout the Sandhills, while other small songbirds can be seen at city and state parks, state recreation areas and wildlife management areas.

Wetland area will attract many birds like avocets, curlews, ibis and egrets in search of worms, grubs and other nutrient-rich food.

Other birds might be passing through or are back for the summer to nest and breed including yellow-rumped warblers, cedar waxwings, white-crowned sparrows and many more. It’s a good time to provide food, water and nesting material for backyard birds.

Nebraska is situated on a major bird migration route, and thousands of species pass through each spring and fall. This makes Nebraska a wonderful place for birdwatching.

To celebrate all the different species there is an International Migratory Bird Day. The day was started in 1993 and is celebrated annually on the second Saturday of May. It is a chance for conservationists, natural resource agencies, families and individuals to celebrate birds and bird migration.

Realizing that not all agencies and organizations can host birding events on one specific Saturday, organizers in Nebraska decided to create a monthlong celebration of birds, bird watching and bird migration to help Nebraskans learn about and appreciate our feathered friends.

Public awareness is crucial for migratory bird conservation. Citizens who are enthusiastic about birds, and informed about happenings in the bird world can make a tremendous contribution to maintaining healthy bird populations.

Through Nebraska International Migratory Bird Month events, the public can become educated, inspired and empowered to conserve and protect our bird populations.

Throughout May, many events will take place across the state where individuals and families can attend guided bird walks, learn about how to make their backyards more bird friendly, make bird feeders and much more.

In North Platte, the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission and Tout Bird Club of North Platte, will host a birding event on May 20. All ages are welcome to come learn about birds at Lake Maloney State Recreation Area at Kansas Point as part of the Nebraska International Migratory Bird Month.

The evening begins at 3 p.m. at the SRA with birding stations to build bird feeders, nesting material and more. At 4 p.m. join us for a hike along the trail system to view all the different bird species in the area.

The event is free and a park permit is not needed that day as it is free park entry day across the state.

Migratory Bird Month events will give those who attend a greater understanding and appreciation for the feathered visitors that pass through our state each year. For more information or to find a birding event in Nebraska, visit nebraskabirdmonth.org.

Nebraska Birding Bowl

Join the fun and participate in the first Nebraska Birding Bowl. This free, statewide birding competition will take place throughout May.

The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission, along with partners Audubon Great Plains and the Wild Bird Habitat Store, are launching this event, which is an opportunity to get outside and contribute data toward bird conservation, for birders of all ages and experience levels.

Participation — as an individual or team — is easy. Read the event details and register online through May 31. Birders will choose one of the following categories in which to participate:

Fledgling Flock — For youth groups, introducing them to birding.

For youth groups, introducing them to birding. Backyard Birder — For households that enjoy watching. birds from their home

For households that enjoy watching. birds from their home Dabbling Birder — For beginner-to-casual birders.

For beginner-to-casual birders. Competitive Birder — For those who like to observe the most bird species.

There are endless opportunities to observe birds in Nebraska during May, from viewing songbirds in parks, shorebirds in wetlands, observing common backyard birds, to attending one of the many guided Nebraska Bird Month Programs.

For this competition, eBird, a web-based, community science platform, will be used. It is designed for tracking bird observations while also contributing data for bird conservation. The Birding Bowl website features an eBird guide and tutorial webinar opportunities.

Participants have a chance to win prizes that include bird feeders, a pair of Vortex binoculars, or up to a $1,000 cash prize.

Register and learn more about the Nebraska Birding Bowl at birdtrail.outdoornebraska.gov/birdingbowl.

Nebraska birding website

Searching for places to find birds can be overwhelming and trying to decide where to go birding can be hard. The New Nebraska Birding Guide provides descriptions for 80 locations that offer great birding opportunities.

Details are provided for each site, including habitat information, birds to observe, trails to explore, amenities, fees and more.

This guide showcases the unique ecological regions and habitats of the state, offering birders in Nebraska opportunities to learn about unique ecosystems as well as the birds that inhabit them.

There is no better time to go birding than right now, this enriching hobby will get everyone connected with nature. To learn more tips and resources for birding, creating bird-friendly yards, and ways to get involved with bird conservation visit birdtrail.outdoornebraska.gov.

Sutherland BioBlitz

Mark your calendar for another summer BioBlitz. Sutherland State Recreation Area will be hosting a BioBlitz on May 27 for people of all ages.

Participants will help set reptile, amphibian, bat and mammal traps, along with the opportunity to learn more about the animals captured and released during the BioBlitz.

Professional biologists from the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission, University of Nebraska-Lincoln, and more, will present on mammals, birds, amphibians, reptiles, aquatic species, and pollinators — and pollinator planting.

Find the complete schedule in the events listing at calendar.outdoornebraska.gov.

The event is free, but a Nebraska state park entry permit is required. Park permits can be purchased at the park the day of the event or online at outdoornebraska.gov.