Julie Geiser: Feed and water birds this winter

As our landscape turns into a winter wonderland and the cold of winter overtakes us, remember to provide food and water for birds. Birds that winter in our area as well as those that migrate through need a good food and water source.

By providing the birds that visit your yard with food and water, you will have the pleasure of watching and learning about them while keeping them healthy when it’s cold out and their food is covered in a blanket of snow.

Winter bird feeding is a commitment that should continue throughout the winter as the birds will quickly become dependent on you to provide feed for them until summer when food sources become more prevalent.

There are many bird feeders on the market today, my suggestion would be to buy a sturdy feeder that is easy to fill, keep clean and hard to break. Some stores will have clearance feeders during this time of year, making it affordable to purchase a feeder.

Be sure to place feeders where birds are protected from predators and the wind while feeding. A good choice for feeding is a spot within about 10 feet of cover such as bushes or trees, and well away from windows that the birds might fly into. Placing feed and feeders a reasonable distance from cover makes it difficult for cats and other predators to attack birds while they are feeding.

What to feed birds

Black-oil sunflower seed or BOSS, is one seed that almost any bird will eat. This seed has a high fat content and is great for feeding especially in winter.

Other favorites are shelled, unsalted and dry-roasted peanuts, corn, safflower seeds, thistle seed and peanut hearts.

There are many bird feed mixtures available, just be cautious of those that contain a lot of filler materials like cracked wheat, red millet and milo, which aren’t the best for birds and may not attract the birds you want.

There are plenty of items most of us have in our kitchens that we can put out for birds, like fruit and nuts, which are a nutritional food source for many types of birds.

Apples, oranges, bananas and raisins will bring your backyard to life with robins, cardinals and woodpeckers, to name a few.

Apples and oranges impaled on a nail in a tree are very appealing to many birds. Bananas, raisins, crushed nuts and watermelon sliced and placed in a feeding tray with day old bread, broken cookies, biscuits, crushed eggshells and mealworms will also make a tasty treat for many birds.

During the winter months birds also require water not only for drinking but also for bathing. Frequent bathing allows a bird to keep its feathers clean and clean feathers provide better insulation and will regulate a steady body temperature.

Birds do not have salivary glands, so water is extremely important for digesting their food. Be sure to keep the water and dish it’s in clean.

A rock placed in the middle of bird baths will weigh them down if the wind picks up and provides perching and drying areas for birds.

Changes for turkey season

Hunters can begin purchasing their spring season permits from the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission and should become familiar with the changes that await before the season opens.

The changes for this spring season:

Hunters now may purchase up to two spring permits instead of three.

A hunter may harvest no more than one turkey per calendar day during the spring season.

This year, 10,000 spring permits are available for sale to nonresident hunters, instead of an unlimited quantity, as in the past.

Starting with the spring season, all turkey harvests must be reported via Telecheck.

It is illegal to create a baited area on lands owner or controlled by the commission.

Changes that will affect the fall season:

The season is shortened to Oct. 1 to Nov. 30.

All hunters are limited to one permit.

The bag limit for all hunters is lowered to one turkey.

The spring archery season opens March 25, youth shotgun on April 8, and the regular shotgun on April 15. All spring turkey seasons close May 31.

Visit Game and Parks’ new permitting site gooutdoorsne.com or a permitting office to purchase permits.

For more information on turkey hunting in Nebraska visit outdoornebraska.gov/wildturkey.

Help stop wildlife crime

Helping law enforcement eliminate poaching in Nebraska just got a little easier, thanks to a new program by Nebraska Game and Parks.

The new online reporting tool allows people to anonymously report suspected wildlife violations through a form at outdoornebraska.gov/wildlifecrimestoppers. People can submit photos and even indicate if they are interested in a reward if charges are filed because of their tip.

Once submitted, the report goes directly to the conservation officer in the county where the incident is suspected.

“With this form, we’ll be able to utilize technology in new ways to collect and forward more accurate and timely information to our conservation officers to assist with their investigations,” said Travis Shepler, law enforcement assistant division administrator, who created the new tool.

While the digital form is the preferred method to report, people may still report game or fish violations via the toll-free Nebraska Wildlife Crimestoppers hotline at 800-742-7627 or by contacting their nearest conservation officer. Find yours at outdoornebraska.gov/conservationofficers.

Nebraska Wildlife Crimestoppers is a cooperative wildlife law enforcement program sponsored by the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission and the Nebraska Wildlife Protectors Association.