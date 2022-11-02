Julie Geiser: Firearm deer season opens

The firearm deer season is a great opportunity to share a hunt and make it an annual event with family or friends while making lasting memories.

The outlook for the deer season is a good one and there are still permits available for several deer management units. Buy them at outdoornebraska.gov.

As deer hunters prepare for the popular Nov. 12-20 firearm season, Game and Parks has some reminders about the upcoming season:

Donations of deer and cash are encouraged to assist the Hunters Helping the Hungry program. HHH helps feed Nebraskans in need by providing them with venison donated by deer hunters. Monetary donations are needed to keep this program going strong. To make a cash donation or to donate a deer, visit outdoornebraska.gov/hhh.

Nebraskans who want to donate or receive harvested deer can participate in the Deer Exchange, which is designed to accommodate the additional harvest of deer. It brings together hunters who have a surplus of deer with recipients willing to accept the deer meat. To join, go to outdoornebraska.gov/deerexchangeprogram.

Hunters should keep safety the top priority in the field by always keeping their rifle muzzle pointed in a safe direction, with safety on, and finger off the trigger, until they are ready to fire. Hunters need to identify their target and what lies beyond it before firing.

Archery and firearm deer hunters are required to wear 400 square inches of blaze orange on their head, chest and back during the nine-day November firearm season.

Hunters also are reminded that permission is required to hunt on private land. Those who have permission to hunt should show the landowner and land respect.

The "2022-23 Public Access Atlas" identifies and consolidates the nearly 1 million acres of publicly accessible lands that benefit Nebraska’s hunters, trappers and anglers. Printed copies are available where permits are sold; it also is available online at outdoornebraska.org/publicaccessatlas.

The season also is an opportunity to take a new or lapsed hunter afield as part of the Take ‘Em Hunting challenge. For more information, visit outdoornebraska.org/takeemhunting.

Deer check stations

Deer hunters are reminded to locate their nearest in-person check stations prior to hunting during the firearm season.

All deer harvested during the Nov. 12-20 season must be accompanied by the hunter and taken to a check station no later than 1 p.m. on the day following the close of the season.

Check stations change from year to year, so hunters are urged to find their locations before they hunt. A list may be found on the 2022 deer regulations sheet, which, along with maps and information, is available at outdoornebraska.gov/deer. An interactive map of check stations can be found at outdoornebraska.gov/maps.

Game and Parks staff will collect lymph nodes from select harvested deer to sample for chronic wasting disease at check stations in the Frenchman, Pine Ridge, Upper Platte and Plains units. They also will take samples for CWD and meningeal brain worm in the Buffalo, Platte and Republican units.

When checking in a deer, the permit and check station seal number or check station verification number must be retained when transporting all or a portion of the carcass to a point of permanent storage or processing.

Special landowner season

This season gives a qualifying landowner a three-day season on his or her property preceding the regular firearm deer season.

The $8 special landowner deer permit is valid only for the three-day season: Nov. 5-7. It is not valid for the November firearm season and it is not valid as a limited landowner permit.

Deer harvested during the Nov. 5-7 special landowner season must be checked via Telecheck; the website and phone number to contact are printed on the permit.

Nebraska Game and Parks Commission offices in Lincoln, Omaha, Norfolk, North Platte, Alliance, Kearney and Bassett will be open to serve deer hunters seeking permits from 8 a.m. to noon Nov. 5, the Saturday of the special landowner deer season. Permits for the landowner season cannot be purchased online.

The same offices will be open for permit sales from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 11, Veterans Day, to assist hunters that need permits for the firearm season.

All Game and Parks offices will be closed for customer service Nov. 12, the opening day of the November firearm deer season.

Deer hides for veterans

Hunters can take the hides of deer, antelope and elk to the Elks Lodge No. 985 in North Platte. The hides will in turn, be made into specially designed leather gloves for wheelchair bound veterans.

The Veterans Leather Program provides leather gloves for vets, lending protection to their hands during movement. Every part of the tanned hides is used by veterans for other projects like key chains, wallets, belts and more from remnant pieces of the leather.

The tanned leather is used for recreational and occupational therapy for our vets to pass time between visits from friends and family as well as providing a form of relief for vets by keeping minds active and providing exercise for injured and unused muscles.

Hides with the head and legs removed can be taken to the Elks Lodge at 502 Easy St. on the southeast side of the building. If hunters have time, there is salt and a coffee can available to salt down hides; using a half can to a full can of salt per hide.

Once salted, the hides can be folded and stacked with other salted hides making them ready for shipping to be tanned and processed. Hides will be accepted until the end of January 2023.

Bird club meeting

The Tout Bird Club will be meeting at 6:30 p.m. Monday at Holy Spirit Nelson Hall, 2801 West E St. Anyone interested in birding is welcome to attend.

Guest speaker Rachel Allison, Western Area forester at North Platte, will talk about the Arboretum and the J.S. Wilson Memorial Garden at the West Central Research and Extension Center, which includes plants, trees, shrubs, and bird feeders.