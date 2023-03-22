Spring is a time of renewal across the landscape, it’s when brown turns to green and things flourish.

Spring is when birds migrate and prepare to breed — so spring can also be a crucial time for our feathered friends. Providing food for birds during their long migration is essential to mating and reproduction.

Birds can be fatigued from long journeys and the stress on their bodies has just begun. In some areas, natural sources of food may not yet be available or easily accessible.

Nature does not always cooperate and provide good weather in the spring. If a spring snowstorm occurs, your bird feeders and bird houses will offer a welcome sanctuary.

Once birds make it to nesting areas, they must find and claim a breeding territory, attract a mate, build a nest and care for their young. All of this must be accomplished in a few short months.

As a backyard bird feeder, you can greatly help attracting backyard birds to your yard and the rewards will be many. You will have the joy of watching wild birds and you will be helping them with the care and raising of their young through the fledging stage.

If our feathered friends arrive at a well-stocked and well-prepared backyard area, they will not only stay for the summer, but probably return the following spring.

Keep in mind the young birds raised in your backyard may return the next year to find a mate and nest. Over the course of a few years, you will develop a community in your backyard area.

Your bird feeders will provide another valuable service to wild birds.

Many bird migration routes take birds much further north than where we are located. If you have well-stocked bird feeders in your yard these migrating birds will stop to re-fuel. They will also remember these areas from year to year and make their stop in your yard every year on their bi-annual migration route.

Not only is attracting backyard birds good for the birds, but it will also give you an opportunity to view those that are not necessarily native to your region right in your own backyard.

When the first signs of good weather and spring blooms lure you into your backyard, the birds aren’t far behind, so do a little spring cleaning in your yard.

Preparing equipment

Feeders and bird baths will need a little sprucing up in preparation for the spring migration.

Use a coarse brush and hot soapy water to get rid of accumulated debris from feeders. Don't use chemicals because on wood feeders as the wood will absorb them.

To clean tube-feeders, soak them in a mild bleach solution and use a long-handled brush to scour the crevices and be sure to rinse several times. Allow the feeders to dry completely before refilling them.

To get to those hard-to-reach places in hummingbird feeders. Toss a cupful of uncooked rice inside the feeder and then add a solution of one-part vinegar to four-parts water to the top of the feeder; replace the lid and shake vigorously.

Once the feeder is clean, discard the rice and solution, then rinse and dry the feeder thoroughly. Before adding fresh nectar, go back with a small brush to clean the feeding ports too.

A combination of elbow grease and hot soapy water is the best technique to refresh birdbaths. If using a mild bleach solution to help control algae, use plenty of clear water and rinse several times. Vinegar and water will help remove mineral deposits.

What to feed

Black sunflower or thistle are my top seeds to feed. Both are easy to find at feed stores and are good quality food for birds.

Suet feeding in the spring and summer months can provide a bonus for attracting backyard birds. You will see a wider diversity of birds when you feed with suet and a variety of woodpeckers who normally do not visit bird feeders will visit suet feeding stations on an almost daily basis.

About two weeks prior to the expected arrival of the hummingbirds and the orioles, around mid-May, it is important to have clean fresh syrup in your hummingbird and oriole feeders.

There are a few reasons for this advance preparation: the birds may arrive early, if the weather is cooler than normal the availability of nectar from natural sources may be unavailable.

Nectar is not just for hummingbirds anymore. More than 50 species have been recorded consuming nectar from feeding stations. Offer it in a wide-mouthed jar suspended from heavy-gauge wire. House finches, orioles, tanagers, woodpeckers, and even warblers may stop by for a sip of sweetness.

Almost any kind of fruit you put out for the birds will be eaten by some species. Good choices are oranges, grapefruits, melons, grapes, and apples. Spike the fruits onto nails driven into feeder posts around your yard.

Bass n’ Basics event

Join the Lincoln County Bassmasters as they host their annual Bass n’ Basics event March 26. This free event will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the D&N Event Center, 501 E. Walker Road in North Platte. This event is open for all kids ages 5 to 13.

During the event, kids will learn fishing basics that will give them the skills to get outside fishing for a lifetime of great adventures.

There will be booths where everyone can learn knot tying, how to bait hooks, fishing rules, different tackle and tackle techniques along with the best places to fish and more.

No pre-registration is required; registration will be at the event. For more information, contact Kent Priel at 308-539-1419.

Lake McConaughy walleye meeting

A public informational meeting about the walleye fishery at Lake McConaughy will be March 27. The meeting is at 7 p.m. MT at the Lake McConaughy Visitors and Water Interpretive Center.

The topics Nebraska Game and Parks Commission staff will discuss include fisheries management, ongoing research, angler survey results and plans for 2023.

The visitor center is located one-quarter mile south of Kingsley Dam on Highway 61.