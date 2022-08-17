Julie Geiser: Hunting for bullfrogs

August is the month most folks consider bullfrog season and frog hunters that live west of U.S. Highway 81 have already been in the field to harvest American bullfrogs.

Those of us that live west of Highway 81 can hunt bullfrogs year-round with no minimum length limit. For those chasing bullfrogs east of Highway 81, the season will start Aug. 15 and run through Oct 31.

East of Highway 81, bullfrogs must measure 4 1/2 inches from snout to vent or be released. Legal harvest methods east of Highway 81 include taking only by hand, hand net or hook-and-line, which allows frogs that don’t meet the legal size to be released unharmed.

West of Highway 81, hand, hand net, hook-and-line along with archery and gigging can be used. The daily bag limit of eight frogs and a possession limit of 16 is still in place for both areas.

Anyone 16 years of age or older does need a valid Nebraska fishing permit to legally take frogs. Nebraska law allows frogs to be transported alive or gutted, but the frog’s body must be left intact during transport.

Frogs can be taken both day and night with nighttime being the best time for frog hunting.

As soon as it gets dark, frog hunters paddle kayaks, canoes and Jon boats quietly along weeded shorelines, or wade quietly along the bank, searching for frogs with flashlights, lanterns, spotlights or the preferred headlamp.

Often all you see in the narrow beam of your light is a resting frog’s eyes and the top of its head sitting or floating just above the waterline.

Once spotted, hunters attempt to catch the big, green frogs with their chosen method. Captured frogs are commonly kept in wire mesh fish baskets or wet gunny sacks on the bottom of the boat, tied onto waders or carried.

All ages can enjoy frog hunting. Consider taking your kids out to try frog hunting — they’ll love catching frogs as much as you do. Give them a hand net, a life jacket and enjoy the fun and the delicious frog legs prepared for your table.

Bullfrog history

North American bullfrogs are found near lakes, ponds, rivers or bogs. Warm, still, shallow waters with a lot of aquatic vegetation favor bullfrogs by providing suitable habitats for growth, reproduction and escape from predators.

Bullfrogs are the largest in the frog species found in North America, weighing up to a pound and reaching 7 to 8 inches long.

Color varies from brownish to shades of green, often with spots or blotches of a darker color about the back. The hind feet are fully webbed.

The sex of an adult bullfrog can be easily determined by examining the size of the tympanum or the external ear of the frog relative to the size of their eyes.

The tympanum is a round circle located on the side of the head near the eye. In males, it is much larger than the eye. In females, the tympanum is as large as or smaller than their eye. Adult females are larger in body size than adult males and during the breeding season the throat of the male bullfrog is yellow and the female's is white.

Adult males are very aggressive and defend their territories, which can range from 9 to 82 feet of shoreline, by physically wrestling with other male frogs. You can tell when you are close to a male bullfrog by its unique, low rumbling call, which has a low frequency and can be heard for about 5/8 of a mile.

The males are the only ones that sing their low-bellowing chorus line, the croaking or advertisement calls as they are called by people, are made to attract females and to warn other males of their territory.

North American bullfrogs prefer warm weather and will hibernate during cold weather. A bullfrog may bury itself in mud and construct a small cave-like structure for the winter. Bullfrogs can live up to around nine years in the wild.

The bullfrog’s hunting style is a sit-and-wait style. Bullfrogs can wait for a long time for some type of prey to come by, then, with a flash of the tongue, they grab it and bring it back into their mouths. Bullfrogs are active both during the day and at night. They are most active when the weather is moist and warm.

Bullfrogs will consume snakes, worms, insects, smaller frogs, tadpoles and aquatic eggs of fish, insects or salamanders. Bullfrogs are cannibalistic and will not hesitate to eat their own kind. They also have a good sense of vision and can sense vibrations, which aid in hunting.

Bullfrogs are also eaten by a wide variety of animals including herons, egrets, turtles, raccoons, belted kingfishers and people.

The American bullfrog is one of the most invasive species in the world. Native to eastern North America, this species of frog was introduced to western parts of the U.S. and other countries as either a food source, as a species to control insect pests or through accidental introduction.

Bullfrogs were introduced in California in the 1890s and Colorado in the early 1900s and are now found in all 50 states including Hawaii.

Fall turkey permits

Hunters may now begin purchasing fall turkey permits, which are available at outdoornebraska.org, Nebraska Game and Parks Commission permitting offices or local vendors. Mobile turkey permits are available on devices through the end of the season.

By using a mobile permit, a paper copy isn’t needed, however, be sure to save the image of the permit to your device in case internet service isn’t available in the field.

A fall turkey permit is valid statewide and allows a hunter to harvest two turkeys of either sex with a shotgun or archery equipment.

Each fall turkey hunter may have up to two permits. There is no minimum age requirement for youth. Shooting times are 30 minutes before sunrise to sunset.

It is unlawful to take or attempt to take any turkey perched in a tree before sunrise. The fall turkey season is a long one, running Sept. 15 to Jan. 31, 2022.

For more information about turkey hunting in Nebraska, legal and unlawful methods of take and more, read the "2021 Turkey Guide" available at local vendors or at outdoornebraska.gov/guides.