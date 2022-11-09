Julie Geiser: Keep safety first during deer season

Keeping everyone safe is a top priority for the Game and Parks Commission as there will be hunters of all ages in the field for the November firearm deer season. The season starts Saturday and runs through Nov. 20. Be on the lookout for other hunters while in the field and for folks that may be using public areas for recreation other than hunting.

There are several safety tips that hunters need to keep in mind before hitting the field.

Plan your hunt before you go by letting someone know where you will be hunting and when you plan to return and stick to your plan. In the event of an accident, hunters that have left maps with their hunting locations can be located easier if something unexpected should occur.

It sounds like cold weather is in the forecast, so dress properly by layering clothing and bring plenty of snacks and water for the hunt.

Here are some other tips:

Be sure to carry first aid supplies in your daypack and vehicle. Keep cell phones in dry cases and if you are hunting from a tree stand, keep that phone in a place you can reach it in case of an accident.

Always wear blaze orange — firearm and archery deer hunters along with turkey hunters are required by law to wear at least 400 square inches of blaze orange on his or her head, chest and back during the nine-day firearm season.

Always maintain muzzle control — never allow the muzzle of a firearm or an arrow knocked in a bow to be pointed at something that you do not intend to shoot.

Know your target and what lies beyond that target. Be sure there are not people, buildings, vehicles, roadways or livestock behind the deer you intend to shoot and never shoot at sky-lined deer. If you are not sure of what is beyond a deer, do not take the shot.

Know the effective range that you are comfortable shooting and only place shots at vital organs on deer presenting a quartering or broadside shot.

Always use a full-body harness and lifeline when hunting from a tree stand. The majority of accidents happen when entering, exiting, climbing or descending from a stand.

Be sure the equipment you are using is in good condition. Avoid hunting from heights greater than 15 feet and maintain a short tether from the body harness to the tree.

To prevent falls, use a haul line to raise and lower equipment. Always stay attached to the tree using a lifeline or linesman’s belt when climbing up to and down from the stand.

If you do fall with a harness on, use the three R’s — rescue, relief and recovery.

This includes knowing how to get back onto your stand and how to keep yourself safe while in the harness.

Relieving pressure from the leg straps on the harness involves having a relief strap attached to your harness. This strap allows the hunter to stand in a loop at the bottom of the strap to relieve pressure on vital arteries in the groin area that will be affected by the harness’ leg straps.

Many harnesses have a repelling system to allow hunters to descend from the tree after a fall, getting them safely to the ground. Don’t panic and have a plan in place in case of a fall.

Hunters should never go onto private property without the owner’s permission, not only is this trespassing, it is a safety concern.

Trespassers won’t know who else may be in the field or where other people, buildings or livestock are located.

Any deer harvested during the firearm season must be checked in at a deer check station before any processing takes place.

Hunters should locate a check station online that they intend to use before the start of the firearm season. For a list of check stations see outdoornebraska.org and click on the hunting section.

Firearm deer hunters and archers harvesting deer during the firearm season must personally deliver their deer to a check station no later than 1 p.m. on the day following the close of the season.

There are plenty of permits remaining in several hunting units, but some units have sold out. To view a list of available permits, go to outdoornebraska.org, click on “Buy a Permit,” then “Remaining Permits.”

Permits may be purchased at that site or at Game and Parks permitting offices.

When in the field, if you see something that looks suspicious or know of someone that has not obeyed the law, please call the Nebraska Wildlife Crimestoppers toll-free at 800-742-7627 to report game law violations.

Public hunting lands

The Game and Parks website is a great resource for hunters looking for any information regarding deer hunting including the "2022 Big Game Guide" and "2022 Public Access Atlas" for help finding public hunting lands and private lands open to public access.

People using the state’s wildlife management areas and Open Fields and Waters areas should be aware of the presence of hunters on those areas during all hunting seasons, but especially for the November firearm deer season, when several thousand hunters will be in the field across Nebraska.

Upland bird hunters, anglers, bird watchers, horseback riders, hikers, wildlife viewers and anyone else using public areas are encouraged to use common courtesy by being aware of hunters using the area for everyone’s safety.

Everyone utilizing these areas should make themselves as visible as possible by wearing blaze orange even when not hunting.

Disposal of game animals

Many hunting seasons are open including upland birds and other small game animals, waterfowl, turkey and deer.

With all these seasons open hunters will also need to know how to properly dispose of their game animal carcasses. The answer is really very simple: Place quartered deer and game birds in a trash bag and place it in your curbside dumpster after the meat has been removed.

Dumping carcasses on roadsides or any public area is not only prohibited, it should never be done. It also makes true hunters look bad in the public eye and is irresponsible and disrespectful to the animal harvested. Even if the game animal has had the meat taken off the carcass for consumption but is dumped on a roadside, it is an irresponsible way to dispose of the carcass when it can be placed in a refuse container.