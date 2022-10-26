Julie Geiser: Pheasant and quail season opener is Saturday

The coveted pheasant and quail seasons starts Saturday and runs until Jan. 31, 2023. Both seasons are open statewide.

Quail must be shot while in flight and have a daily bag limit of six and possession limits of 24. The pheasant daily bag limit is three and possession limits of 12. Only rooster pheasants may be harvested.

Another item hunters need to know is the sunrise/sunset schedule. There are several apps available for sunrise and sunset schedules that are handy in the field.

Be sure to get a copy of the "2022-23 Public Access Atlas" and the "Stubble Access Guide." These guides list all the public areas available for hunting all species along with a listing of public lands, associated regulations, along with other pertinent information about public hunting areas. Printed copies are available at vendors, Game and Parks offices or at outdoornebraska.org.

Other seasons are open include: squirrel, ending Jan. 31, 2023; cottontail and jackrabbit, ending Feb. 28, 2023; grouse, ending Jan. 31, 2023; and crow, which has a split season Oct. 15 through Dec. 15 and Jan. 13 through March 14, 2023. Check the commission’s "Small Game and Waterfowl Guide" for other small game seasons and furbearer seasons.

Hunting in drought conditions

With the pheasant and rifle deer season openers rapidly approaching, hunters are reminded to act responsibly in the field and to do their part in preventing wildfires.

The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission urges hunters to take the following precautions:

Restrict driving to established roads and trails.

Avoid parking vehicles in tall vegetation.

Restrict the use of campfires.

Dispose of cigarettes and other flammable objects appropriately.

Ensure your vehicle, trailers, and other equipment are well-maintained.

Make sure no chains are dragging from your vehicle.

In the morning, before driving and while the exhaust/catalytic converter system is cool, inspect it to see no debris is clinging to it.

Carry a fire extinguisher in the vehicle.

Driving vehicles or parking on dry, tall grass is a primary threat. Grass can ignite within seconds of contacting a hot surface, such as a vehicle’s exhaust/catalytic converter systems.

Special landowner deer season

Landowners interested in the special landowner deer season, now in its second year, should be aware of three changes beginning in 2022.

This season gives a qualifying landowner a three-day season on his or her property preceding the regular firearm deer season.

The $8 special landowner deer permit is valid only for the three-day season: Nov. 5-7. It is not valid for the November firearm season and it is not valid as a Limited Landowner Permit.

The changes for 2022 are:

The qualifying landowners and immediate family may have up to eight of these permits for $8 each. Last year they could have four permits.

No more than two permits may be issued to persons age 19 or older and no more than six permits may be issued to persons younger than 19. Last year, no more than two permits could be issued to persons younger than 19.

The definition of immediate family has been expanded and now includes spouse, child, stepchild, spouse of child or stepchild, grandchild, step grandchild, spouse of grandchild or step grandchild, sibling sharing ownership or spouse of sibling.

The qualifying landowners may designate permits to themselves or immediate family members to hunt on their property only during the Special Landowner Deer Season. A landowner or immediate family member may have no more than one permit per calendar year.

More details about the permit and season:

The bag limit is one whitetail or mule deer of either sex. The permit counts against the two-buck permit maximum.

Only weapons legal for archery and firearm seasons may be used.

Permits are valid only on the land owned or leased by the qualifying landowner that is listed on the permit.

Resident qualifying landowners must own or lease at least 80 acres of farm or ranch land used for agricultural purpose. No more than one permit can be issued per 80 acres of land owned or leased.

Nonresident qualifying landowners must own at least 320 acres of farm or ranch land used for agricultural purpose. Leased land does not qualify. No more than one permit can be issued per 320 acres.

Land leased for hunting or recreational purposes does not qualify for landowner permits.

Applications are online at outdoornebraska.org/landownerpermits and must be mailed or brought into Game and Parks district offices to complete permit purchases.

Those holding limited landowner or antlerless only permits may hunt Nov. 5-7 using archery equipment only; firearms are not permitted.

For more information, visit outdoornebraska.org or read the "Nebraska Big Game Guide" at outdoornebraska.gov/guides.

Special deer permit sales hours

Nebraska Game and Parks Commission offices will be open to serve deer hunters seeking permits on two days, which they would otherwise be closed on in November.

Offices in Lincoln, Omaha, Norfolk, North Platte, Alliance, Kearney and Bassett will be open for permit sales from 8 a.m. to noon Nov. 5, the Saturday of the Special Landowner Deer Season.

The same offices will be open for permit sales from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 11, Veterans Day.

All Game and Parks offices will be closed for customer service Saturday, Nov. 12, the opening day of the November Firearm Deer Season.

For details on these locations, visit outdoornebraska.gov/locations. For more information on deer permits, read the Big Game Guide at outdoornebraska.gov/guides.