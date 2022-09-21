Julie Geiser: Pheasants Forever hosting banquet

The Cody Ringnecks Pheasants Forever chapter is hosting its annual banquet at 5 p.m. Saturday at the D&N Event Center, 501 East Walker Road in North Platte.

The banquet includes a dinner, games, raffles, auctions, prizes and more. If you like upland game and want to learn more about your role in conservation, consider coming and supporting Pheasants and Quail Forever.

Pheasants and Quail Forever is dedicated to the conservation of pheasants, quail and other wildlife through habitat improvements, public awareness, education and land management policies and programs.

Pheasants Forever and Quail Forever members are a diversified group of hunters, non-hunters, farmers, ranchers, landowners, conservation enthusiasts and wildlife officials who want to make a difference for wildlife by creating habitat, restoring wetlands and protecting prairies.

Memberships help the mission of PF by putting more habitat on the ground. Fundraising and project development allows members to see results of their contributions.

Pheasants Forever and Quail Forever empower county and local chapters to determine how 100% of their locally raised conservation funds will be spent. As a result, chapter volunteers are able to see the fruits of their efforts locally, while belonging to a larger national organization with a voice on federal and state conservation policy.

PF chapters work with area landowners providing incentives to establish and maintain wildlife habitat. The most important thing that can be done to increase pheasant and quail numbers is to rejuvenate mature grass stands with legumes, plant windbreaks and shelterbelts.

PF strives to provide low cost seeds, trees, wildlife shrubs, planting costs, weed control and drill rentals. There are also habitat programs that can be enrolled in which pay landowners to provide and maintain wildlife habitat areas.

Educating landowners and hunters on how to plant and maintain these areas is a key effort of Pheasants Forever.

For more information check the PF website at nebraskapf.com, from there, look for the Cody Ringneck banquet information; or call T.J. Hagert at 308-660-6118. If you would like to see more pheasants, quail, wildlife and habitat come support Pheasants Forever.

Leave the leaves this fall

Many folks like the idea of a tidy lawn and landscape after the trees drop their brightly colored leaves and the plants and flowers in our landscapes have wilted away for the season.

It may look nice to us to have everything picked up but for small creatures that live around your property, those piles of leaves, dead plant material and twigs means keeping them alive over the winter months.

Fallen leaves and dead plants may not be that attractive to some but with a little knowledge about why these should be left over winter, even the best gardeners may want to change their gardening habits.

It’s natural to want to tidy up the flower beds and gardens before winter hits; but for butterflies, moths, bees, beetles, pill bugs, soldier bugs, and many other invertebrates, these slightly messy habitats are what helps them thrive into the next year.

Many butterflies and months overwinter in our landscapes as an egg, caterpillar, chrysalis, or adult. They bury themselves in leaf litter for protection from cold and predators.

Many species also disguise their cocoons and chrysalises to resemble dried leaves, blending in with the natural leaves around them.

Bumble bees also rely on leaf litter for protection. Queen bumble bees burrow into the ground only an inch or two to hibernate for winter. Leaf litter adds a thick layer of protection from the winter weather.

Many other species live in leaves like spiders, snails, worms, and beetles; all these insects are important food sources that squirrels, birds, turtles, toads and many other animals rely on them for food in the spring.

Some folks may choose to shred fall leaves for composting or bagging them only to send them to the landfill, but shredded leaves do not provide the same cover as whole leaves for insects.

When mowing or shredding leaves, you may destroy eggs, caterpillars and chrysalis along with the leaves, which doesn’t help the insect population and food source for other animals the next year.

Leaving leaf litter has many benefits that some folks haven’t considered for their lawns and landscapes.

Leaves are free mulch. They provide valuable organic matter and help build healthy soil. They suppress weeds and retain moisture underneath them.

In the fall, the brilliantly colored leaves provide a fall decoration for landscapes. Leaves will also provide a layer of protection for all the perennial plants and flowers in your landscapes.

If you think about what wild or natural areas look like in the winter, they are not picked up or manicured. Grasses, flowers, and other plants are allowed to grow seed heads that birds feed on in winter and early spring.

However, most of us don’t want that messy look in our yards. So how do we find that happy medium to satisfy our landscape desires along with helping sustain wildlife populations?

When possible, rake those leaves and put them into garden beds, around trees and other landscaping areas, or find a corner of the yard to pile them in along with small sticks.

Leaving the leaves doesn’t always mean ignoring them completely. They can be moved to places in your yard where they won’t kill grass but will still help wildlife.