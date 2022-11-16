Julie Geiser: Pit blinds open at Clear Creek WMA

Clear Creek Wildlife Management Area offers a great public access area to hunt. Located near Lewellen, the area is a short travel distance for those in central and southwest Nebraska.

The Clear Creek special hunting area consists of about 300 acres and 10 pit blinds for waterfowl hunting. The area is open to hunting waterfowl and other game species until the check station opens on the Monday before Thanksgiving to Feb. 1 or as otherwise posted.

During the time the check station is open hunters must check in at the check station office and can only hunt within the provided blinds.

A morning draw each day gives hunters access to the blind. The drawing determines the order of blind selection for each hunting party. Up to five blinds are available by reservation.

Hunters may apply for reservation dates during August and September Reservation applications are available at the Clear Creek field office or at the district office in North Platte. If any advance reservation dates remain open after the drawing, hunters may call Clear Creek at 308-778-5486 to reserve one.

No more than two reservations are allowed per individual. Many weekdays there are not five blinds held by reservations, leaving plenty of room for hunters wishing to hunt waterfowl.

All remaining blinds are allocated by a drawing. All drawings are conducted 45 minutes before legal shooting hours for that day.

Blinds not filled in the drawing and those vacated during the day will be assigned on a first-come, first-served basis.

Hunters must check in at the check station 45 minutes before legal shooting hours to be eligible to draw for a blind. Clear Creek WMA is in the Mountain Time Zone.

Some of the blinds are walk-in making it easy for hunters and dogs to get in and out, with one blind that is handicapped accessible. Each blind has two-dozen goose decoys available for use.

Seasoned hunters pack in additional decoys, heaters, waders and food for the day. Waders or hip boots should be taken in to blinds six through 10, as there are wetland areas around them. Hunters are also encouraged to use hunting dogs to retrieve downed birds from wetland areas and the river.

Downed birds may be retrieved from the Clear Creek Seasonal Refuge, which sits just east of the special hunting area, which houses the blinds.

Hunters may walk onto the refuge or send a dog to retrieve downed birds from the refuge, but no firearms are allowed on the refuge, which is designated by boundary signs.

Hunters may hunt only with the group they registered with for the drawing. Resident hunters age 16 and older and all nonresidents must have a valid Nebraska hunting permit, Habitat Stamp, Nebraska Waterfowl Stamp, federal Migratory Waterfowl Stamp and Harvest Information Program number.

Permits and stamps are not sold on the area, so purchase these required permits and stamps in advance.

The migratory bird HIP number is required by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and Nebraska Game and Parks Commission regulations. HIP registration is free and is available 24 hours a day by calling toll-free 1-888-403-2473 or online at outdoornebraska.org.

Hershey Beach boat ramp closed at Sutherland Reservoir

The road to the Hershey Beach boat ramp at Sutherland Reservoir State Recreation Area near Sutherland will be closed starting today, until further notice so repairs to the boat ramp may begin.

Significant erosion, caused by water and wave action, needs to be addressed before further damage occurs to the boat ramp.

Repair work is expected to take one to two weeks depending on weather conditions.

All other access points at Sutherland Reservoir SRA will remain open.

Questions can be directed to ngpc.boatingaccess@nebraska.gov.

Martin Bay dock pulled for repairs

The low-water dock at Lake McConaughy State Recreation Area’s Martin Bay was pulled out of the water Nov. 14 for repairs.

The lake’s only remaining low-water dock is at Diver’s Bay along Burma Road. Boaters still may launch their boats at any location but should proceed with caution as sandy beaches can be soft.

The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission asks boaters to use their best judgment when launching and to be cautious of underwater hazards as they utilize the lake.

Water levels in the southwest Nebraska reservoir have been low due to extreme drought in the region. As the lake has lowered, Game and Parks has taken advantage of opportunities to perform maintenance and repairs.

For more information, visit outdoornebraska.gov/lakemcconaughy.

Firearm deer season

Firearm deer hunters are reminded that the season wraps up 30 minutes after sunset this Sunday evening. Hunters must accompany their deer to a check station no later than 1 p.m. on the day following the close of the season. Check stations can be found at the Game and Parks web page outdoornebraska.org.

Keep safe in the field by using these reminders:

Let someone know where you will be hunting and when you plan to return.

Dress for cold weather by layering clothing and bring plenty of snacks and water for the hunt.

Firearm and archery deer hunters are required to wear at least 400 square inches of blaze orange on their head, chest and back during the nine-day firearm season.

Always maintain muzzle control — never allow the muzzle of a firearm or an arrow knocked in a bow to be pointed at something that you do not intend to shoot.

Know your target and what lies beyond that target. If you are not sure of what is beyond a deer, do not take the shot.

Pheasant hunting

The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission reminds hunters it will not be releasing pen-reared pheasants before the Thanksgiving holiday this year. Unlike past years, vendors were unable to provide the pheasants this year.

People interested in hunting pen-raised birds in a more controlled environment are encouraged to visit one of Nebraska’s controlled shooting areas, which are privately-owned areas for hunting upland gamebirds. For more information, visit the CSA webpage at outdoornebraska.org/csa.

The agency is planning to release pheasants next year.

Wildlife Crimestoppers

When in the field, if you see something that looks suspicious or know of someone that has not obeyed the law, please call the Nebraska Wildlife Crimestoppers toll-free at 800-742-7627 to report game law violations.

More information about the Wildlife Crimestoppers is at outdoornebraska.gov/wildlifecrimestoppers.