Archery turkey hunters will be hitting the field March 25 when the spring archery season opens. The season runs until May 31.

There is still time to get pre-season work done, such as finding public locations to hunt and gaining permission if hunting on private property; then scouting for turkeys, along with practicing shooting and calling skills.

Getting your bow sighted in, making sure everything is working properly and choosing a good broad head are all important factors in the hunt, but don’t forget placement when you are aiming at a turkey.

Making the right shot on a turkey with a bow is much different than shooting one with a shotgun and different body positions of a turkey may demand different shot placements with a bow.

A turkey’s body is packed with 4,000 or more feathers in multiple layers; add muscle, cartilage and bone that provide thick shields of protection and you’ve got a small kill zone for aiming at. Additionally, a turkey’s heart and lungs combined are not much larger than the size of a softball.

Archery hunters should focus on key shot placement areas when shooting at a spring turkey. Back-facing shots can be made by aiming at the back or spine, which will immobilize a turkey quickly. If a tom is in full strut, placing a shot at the vent or base of the tail will hit main organs, putting the bird down.

A straight-on shot should be placed between the base of the neck and above the beard for a clean kill shot. For broadside shots, aiming at the base of the turkey’s wing at the point where the wing connects to the body is another area that will penetrate vital organs.

Turkey season rules and regulations

This year there are some new regulations for turkey hunting, be sure to read the 2023 turkey hunting guide for all the changes.

During the spring season a person may have two permits. Permits are valid statewide and allow for the taking of one male or bearded female per permit. New this year, hunters may only harvest one turkey per calendar day and all turkey harvests must be reported via telecheck.

A small game permit is not required to turkey hunt; a turkey permit and habitat stamp is required. Turkey permits may be purchased at Nebraska Game and Parks permitting offices or online.

Hunters age 12 to 29 must have completed a firearm hunter education course when hunting with a firearm or air gun. Those hunting with archery equipment do not need hunter education.

Shooting hours are 30 minutes before sunrise to sunset and it is unlawful to take or attempt to take any turkey perched in a tree before sunrise.

Be sure to pick up a copy of the Public Access Atlas, which is available at local vendors and online at outdoornebraska.org. The atlas shows all the public areas available to hunt turkeys across Nebraska and in Lincoln County.

Consider introducing a youngster to turkey hunting and keep the hunting tradition alive. There is no age limit to hunt turkeys and youth permits are only $8.

When in the field keep these safety tips in mind:

When on the move wear blaze orange for safety.

Know where your arrow is pointed when knocked.

Never knock an arrow until you are set up in your hunting spot.

Select a large stump or tree trunk that is wider than your shoulders and higher than your head to place your back against when calling; a hunter is more likely to spot another hunter when moving to the front or side than from behind.

Eliminate the colors white, red, black and blue from your hunting attire; the head of a gobbler can change to these colors in a moment’s notice.

Select your calling spot in open timber rather than thick brush. Don’t conceal yourself completely to other hunters.

Never wave or make turkey sounds to alert another hunter of your presence. Remain still and speak in a loud, clear voice to announce your presence.

Positively identify the target as a turkey and always know for sure what is behind the target before you shoot.

When in doubt don’t shoot.

Make your spring turkey hunt enjoyable and keep safety first.

Virtual fisheries meetings

Each spring, Game and Parks fisheries biologists hold public fisheries meetings across the state. Attendees are presented with information on current and future Aquatic Habitat Projects, aquatic invasive species, regulations and a fishing forecast. Staff then will answer fisheries-related questions.

Join the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission in a virtual discussion on fisheries management during meetings March 20-23.

These four regional public informational sessions — one for each Game and Parks district — will provide local updates on the fishing outlook and special projects in respective areas. The informal, interactive gatherings will provide a chance for questions, dialogue and feedback.

The virtual meetings will take place on Zoom, a free app that can be downloaded to a web browser or mobile device. Participants will be encouraged to submit questions using Zoom’s question and answer feature.

The schedule: Southeast District, March 20; Southwest District, March 21; Northeast District, March 22; Northwest District, March 23. All meetings begin at 7 p.m. Central.

All sessions will be recorded and made available on Game and Parks’ YouTube channel for later viewing.

Registration is required and can be completed at outdoornebraska.gov/fishingevents.

Lake McConaughy walleye meeting

A public informational meeting about the walleye fishery at Lake McConaughy will be March 27. The meeting is at 7 p.m. Mountain time at the Lake McConaughy Visitors and Water Interpretive Center.

The topics Nebraska Game and Parks Commission staff will discuss include fisheries management, ongoing research, angler survey results, and plans for 2023.

This session will provide a chance for questions, dialogue and feedback.

The visitor center is located one-quarter mile south of Kingsley Dam on Nebraska Highway 61.