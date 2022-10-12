Julie Geiser: Programs provide meat for those in need

Deer hunters can share excess meat with those in need through the Nebraska Game and Parks deer exchange and hunters helping the hungry programs.

The free deer exchange program is available Sept. 1 through March 1 online at outdoornebraska.gov/deerexchangeprogram.

Donors and recipients can search the database on the Game and Parks website for interested parties in their area. The parties can then contact each other and work out details of the deer meat transfer.

While venison cannot be sold, recipients may pay for the processing or butchering of the meat.

Game and Parks is not responsible for the quality of the deer meat or the failure of the donor or recipient to follow through with the transfer. However, the agency provides the necessary transfer cards online making this program simple to complete.

Donors are responsible for properly field dressing and checking deer in before transferring the meat.

When transferring game animals, the hunter must provide the following information, which is on the transfer card: name, phone number, permit number or seal number, estimated weight of meat (in pounds), species of animal, date taken, signature of donor and name of recipient.

Other benefits of the program include:

Supplying a source of protein to those in need.

Increasing communication between hunters and non-hunters.

Increasing hunter recruitment, development and retention.

According to nutritiondata.com, 100 grams of ground, pan-broiled venison has 187 calories, compared to 246 for the same portion of 80% lean pan-broiled ground beef. Venison has 26.5 grams of protein, compared to beefs 24, and 8.2 grams of total fat to beefs 15.9. Venison is also low in sodium.

Hunters Helping the Hungry

Hunters Helping the Hungry is a program that allows hunters to donate whole field-dressed deer at participating processors to be distributed by charitable organizations and food pantries statewide.

Without enough cash contributions, the program must limit deer donations and the amount of food provided for those in need of meals in Nebraska.

When you go to the Game and Parks web page to buy a permit or park sticker you will be asked if you would like to donate to Hunters Helping the Hungry. Any amount can be tagged for a donation.

If everyone who purchased a hunting or fishing permit or park permit would graciously donate one dollar, there would be plenty of funding for this program. You don’t need to purchase a permit or be a hunter to give a tax deductible gift. A donation of one dollar provides two people meals; $10 provides 22 meals; $25 provides 56 meals and $50 provides 111 meals to those in need.

Hunters Helping the Hungry program was created by the Nebraska Legislature in April 2012 with passage of LB 928. The program provides pure ground venison to Nebraskans in need. The Program is funded entirely by tax deductible donations made by hunters, businesses, and individuals.

Hunters who offer deer for donation pay no processing fee. Contracted processors prepare and package ground venison from donated deer and charitable organizations pick up and distribute venison to Nebraskans in need.

Over 700,000 meals have been distributed to those in need since the program began in 2012. Help ensure that every deer a hunter wants to donate can be processed and more families get fed.

Only program expenses are paid for with your donation, and more than 85% of donations are used for processing deer and packaging the venison. The popularity of the program has caused an increase in total processing costs that has quickly outpaced cash donations to pay for it.

Tax-deductible cash contributions to support the program can be made in two ways:

Make a contribution online today by selecting the ‘donate’ icon at the bottom of the Game and Parks permits website.

Write a check made out to Nebraska Game & Parks Commission, with HHH written in the memo field and mail it to: Nebraska Game and Parks Commission, ATTN Hunters Helping the Hungry, 2200 N 33rd St, PO Box 30370, Lincoln, NE 68503-0370.

Please consider donating to this program. In North Platte, Kelley Custom Pack takes deer to process and the meat is given to the Salvation Army to distribute to those in need right here in our city.

How to donate a deer

Hunters can donate a deer at a contracted processor beginning with the first day of the deer archery season and ending on the day after the late antlerless deer season ends. However, some contracted processors may only accept deer for a part of this period.

Hunters are reminded that any donated deer must be legally harvested with any valid Nebraska deer permit and checked through Telecheck or at a November firearm check station.

Hunters may keep the deer head, antlers and cape, but should contact a contracted processor to discuss removal of those portions. The program will not pay for removal.

There is no limit to the number of deer a hunter may donate, however the number of deer donated at a processor location may be limited based on the available program funds to pay for the processing.

For more information about these programs, call the North Platte Game and Parks office at 308-535-8025 or visit outdoornebraska.gov/hhh.

Show your support for HHH

Game and Parks has partnered with Farm Focused, a Nebraska-based company, to offer Hunters Helping the Hungry apparel you can wear to show your support for this program; 100% of the profits from every item sold will be donated to HHH program.