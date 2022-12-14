Julie Geiser: Provide food and water for birds this winter

With temperatures dipping and the cold of winter overtaking us, remember to provide food and water for birds. Birds that winter in our area, as well as those that migrate through, need a good food and water source.

As food supplies for birds become scarce during the winter it leaves them in a very stressful situation.

By providing the birds that visit your yard with food and water, you will have the pleasure of watching and learning about them while keeping them healthy when it’s cold out.

Winter bird feeding is a commitment that should continue throughout the winter as the birds will quickly become dependent on you to provide feed for them until summer when food sources become more prevalent.

There are many bird feeders on the market today. My suggestion would be to buy a sturdy feeder that is easy to fill, keep clean and hard to break.

Some stores will have clearance feeders during this time of year, making it affordable to purchase a feeder. Right now is a great time to buy bird-feeding supplies as Christmas gifts for bird-lovers on your Christmas list.

Be sure to place feeders where birds are protected from predators and the wind while feeding. A good choice for feeding is a spot within about 10 feet of cover such as bushes or trees, and well away from windows that the birds might fly into.

Placing feed and feeders a reasonable distance from cover makes it difficult for cats and other predators to attack birds while they are feeding.

To attract more varieties of birds to your yard, provide several different feeder types, which offer a variety of foods.

Platform, hopper, window, tube, thistle and suet feeders are all great choices that complement each other.

Platform or tray feeders attract seed-eating birds like starlings, sparrows, doves, blue jays and grosbeaks.

These will also attract squirrels, turkeys and depending on your location, deer. Tray feeders must have drainage holes in them, or seeds may become wet causing them to sprout and fill with bacteria.

Bird droppings can soil the tray so it will need cleaned frequently. Only provide enough food for a day or two so feed isn’t wasted.

Platform feeders placed near the ground will attract ground-feeding birds like juncos, doves, blackbirds and sparrows along with other wildlife.

Hopper feeders protect seeds from weather but will still need cleaned to prevent bacteria from forming. These feeders attract finches, jays, cardinals, buntings, sparrows, chickadees and squirrels. Hopper feeders can be hung or mounted on a post and are a good, all-around feeder.

Tube feeders are hollow tubes that keep seed dry. These feeders have feeding ports with perches under them. Tube feeders will attract smaller birds while keeping grackles and jays away.

Depending on the feeding port size, tiny thistle seeds or larger seeds can be used. These feeders are more squirrel proof but that usually won’t deter them unless a baffle is put in place to help keep them out.

Thistle feeders are popular if you want to attract goldfinches or pine siskins. They come in tube-type feeders or thistle socks. Birds can cling to these feeders and attract species that hang upside down to feed.

Suet feeders typically have a wire mesh construction that is hung on a tree branch. Suet feeders attract woodpeckers, nuthatches, chickadees, jays and starlings. You can buy or make your own suet. These feeders are easy to use and hardly need any cleaning.

One more feeder is a cage-type feeder. These feeders have a “cage” around the food ports in the feeder, allowing only smaller birds to get seeds from them.

These protect smaller birds from larger ones and keeps larger birds from eating all the feed.

What to feed birds

Black-oil sunflower seed or BOSS, is one seed that almost any bird will eat. This seed has a high fat content and is great for feeding especially in winter.

Other favorites are shelled, unsalted and dry-roasted peanuts, corn, safflower seeds, thistle seed and peanut hearts.

There are many bird feed mixtures available, just be cautious of those that contain a lot of filler materials like cracked wheat, red millet and milo, which aren’t the best for birds and may not attract the birds you want.

There are plenty of items most of us have in our kitchens that we can put out for birds, like fruit and nuts, which are a nutritional food source for many types of birds.

Apples, oranges, bananas and raisins will bring your backyard to life with robins, cardinals, woodpeckers, to name a few.

Apples and oranges impaled on a nail in a tree are very appealing to many birds. Bananas, raisins, crushed nuts and watermelon sliced placed in a feeding tray with day old bread, broken cookies, biscuits, crushed eggshells, and mealworms will also make a tasty treat for many birds.

During the winter months birds also require water not only for drinking but also for bathing. Frequent bathing allows a bird to keep its feathers clean and clean feathers provide better insulation and will regulate a steady body temperature.

Birds do not have salivary glands, so water is extremely important for digesting their food. Be sure to keep the water and dish it’s in clean.

A rock placed in the middle of bird baths will weigh them down if the wind picks up and provides perching and drying areas for birds.

Other things you can do to attract birds is to clean out those old nest boxes. Some birds will use these boxes as winter night roosts.

Rake fallen leaves under shrubs to create a mulch to make ground-feeding areas for sparrows, towhees and thrashers. As the leaves decompose insects and other bugs and worms use these areas, which are a great food source for birds.

Build a brush pile in a corner of your yard — this will offer a shelter area for birds in extreme weather. By heaping smaller, downed branches over larger branches and logs you can provide a safe place for birds to rest.

Big game meetings

Hunters and landowners are encouraged to offer their feedback on big game issues during the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission’s public information meetings this winter.

A virtual big game informational session is at 7 p.m. tonight for those who cannot attend an in-person meeting. Pre-registration is required for the online meeting at outdoornebraska.org/fishgamemeetings.

The first three-hour meeting scheduled in the southwest area is Wednesday in Oshkosh at the Oshkosk Auditorium, 602 W. Second St. The in-person meeting will begin at 5 p.m. MT.

The first hour will be an open house with time to talk with wildlife biologists, conservation officers and staff. Biologists will make a presentation at 6 p.m. and discuss big game harvest results and season structure. Then staff will take questions on topics such as big game management, depredation, permits, antlerless harvest, trophy management and diseases.

Christmas at the Codys

Bundle up and enjoy the Christmas spirit this Friday at Buffalo Bill Ranch State Historical Park. All the buildings and grounds are decorated to provide Christmas cheer. Warming stations will be in place to keep park guests comfortable along with hot apple cider, roasted chestnuts and cookies.

Christmas at the Codys starts Friday and runs through Tuesday. It is open from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Admission is $8 per person, $5 for kids 4 to 12, and kids 3 and younger are free.

All military and first responders receive free entry on Saturday for Military and First Responder Appreciation night.

A $6 daily park permit is required and is available at the ranch.