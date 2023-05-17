Free Fishing and Park Entry Day in Nebraska is this Saturday. Get outside and explore a state park or go fishing with family and friends at a state recreation area without purchasing a park entry permit or fishing permit for the day.

Free Fishing and Park Entry Day, held annually in Nebraska, means anyone can explore outdoor opportunities at any Nebraska state park, state recreation area or state historical park. Anglers must observe all fishing regulations. Camping, lodging and all other user fees still apply at state park areas.

Getting outside and enjoying all the great things around us is a great way to reload your mind and body. It is a way to reconnect with nature and be at peace for a while. Your adventures don’t need to be stressful or take a lot of time, it’s about simplicity and relaxation to help heal your soul.

Nebraska boasts 76 state parks with opportunities including fishing, kayaking, boating, hiking, horseback riding, wildlife watching and even learning about history at a state historical park. Visit a park this Saturday to make memories with family and experience something new outside.

To celebrate free park entry and free fishing day, there are several family-friendly activities scheduled in state park areas across the state. For more details on park events taking place on Free Fishing and Park Entry Day, visit calendar.outdoornebraska.gov to find an event near you.

Tyler Vanderheiden Memorial run

Tyler Vanderheiden loved the outdoors and went on many hunting and fishing trips with family and friends, where many special memories were made. Because of his love of the outdoors, the Vanderheiden family has devoted their lives and the memory of their son and brother by getting others outdoors while bringing awareness to mental health and suicide prevention.

Registration is open now for the run, which is this Saturday at Cody Park in North Platte. Participants may choose between a 2-mile or 5-mile distance and run in-person or virtually. To register, visit platteriverfitness.com/publichealth or donate to the fundraiser at tylervanderheidenmemorial.com.

The memorial run also acts as a fundraiser for Nebraska Game and Parks for the creation, maintenance or upgrade of trails within Nebraska’s 76 state parks.

This year, funds raised will help support the construction and upgrade of the beautiful Smith Falls State Park trail and walkway that leads to Nebraska’s highest waterfall. Improvements will replace the aging wooden walkway with a more durable composite decking with steel framing. The new walkway will be Americans with Disabilities Act compliant.

The race on Cody Park’s flat course begins at 8:30 a.m. Central time, with race-day registration and packet pickup from 7:30 to 8:15 a.m. at the park pavilion.

Those choosing to do the run virtually must register by 4 p.m. Central time May 19 and may complete their race anytime between May 19-21.

The run is organized by the Platte River Fitness Series with support by West Central District Health Department.

Birding event

The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission and Tout Bird Club will host a free birding event this Saturday. All ages are welcome to come learn about birds at Kansas Point on the west side of Lake Maloney as part of Nebraska’s International Migratory Bird Month.

The evening will begin at 3 p.m. at the SRA with birding stations to build bird feeders, nesting material and more. Learn about online apps to help make learning about birds and birds identification easier along with many online birding sites to learn more about birds and how to attract them. At 4 p.m. join us for a hike along the trail system to view all the different bird species in the area. Loaner binoculars and bird books will be available for use; bring your own binoculars and camera equipment if you have them.

The event is free, and a park permit is not needed that day as it is free park entry day across the state.

Migratory Bird Month events will give those who attend a greater understanding and appreciation for the feathered visitors that pass through our state each year. For more information or to find a birding event in Nebraska, nebraskabirdmonth.org or call the North Platte Game and Parks office at 308-535-8025.

Memorial Day weekend

With Memorial Day weekend and summer coming up, campers should think ahead to find their perfect site.

While many popular reservation-only spots already have been booked, many more sites are available first-come, first-served at state parks across Nebraska. Find a park, plan a trip or make a reservation at outdoornebraska.gov. There you also can use the “Find a Park” tool to discover parks with amenities or activities that match your interests.

Once you’ve popped your tent or parked your recreation vehicle, follow these Nebraska Game and Parks reminders to keep camping fun and safe this summer:

Arrive early. Consider arriving early in the week before Memorial Day weekend to claim a first-come, first-served site that meets your needs.

Be patient. Memorial Day weekend is a historically busy one in state parks. Practice patience and understanding with fellow campers and park staff.

Wear life jackets when boating or swimming and only swim in designated beach areas.

Pack a fishing pole. Fishing is fun for all ages. Youth ages 16 and under don’t need a permit to fish. Adults can buy a one-day or annual fishing permit online.

Practice campfire safety. Guests should call park areas before arrival to determine whether a burn ban is in effect. Where campfires are allowed, use designated fire rings, never leave a fire unattended, keep water nearby, and extinguish completely before leaving.

Do not bring firewood with you. Transporting firewood can spread diseases and harmful insects such as the emerald ash borer. Buy local firewood and leave any unused firewood at the campsite for others.

Try to arrive at your campsite well before dark. This gives you time to set up camp while it’s still light out. And when possible, don’t pack up and leave too early in the morning.

Don’t cut through occupied campsites. Stay on paths or roadways and give all your camping neighbors some privacy.

Observe quiet hours, which in many campgrounds are 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. every day.

Check the weather forecast and stay aware of changing conditions. Many parks have restrooms that double as tornado shelters, but don’t be afraid to pack up to avoid a storm.