Julie Geiser: Stocking rainbow trout

Ten-inch rainbow trout will be stocked by the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission to enhance fishing opportunities for all ages to catch and harvest this fall and winter.

The stocking of trout will begin across Nebraska the week of Sept. 26 and continue weekly through October.

Hatchery crews work tirelessly throughout the year and drive thousands of miles ensuring trout arrive safe and healthy to their destinations across Nebraska.

Stocking will be in November and December as time and weather permit. A project will take place at Lake Ogallala this fall, necessitating a drawdown. It will be stocked once work there is complete and favorable water conditions exist.

Fishing for trout is a great way to introduce children to fishing because simple and inexpensive equipment may be used.

A spinning or spin-cast rod and reel with a hook baited with a worm will work well. Add a split shot a couple of feet above the hook and a bobber a couple of feet above the split shot. Spinners, salmon eggs, dough baits and artificial flies also can catch trout.

Many anglers will take the opportunity to ice fish many lakes for trout once winter hits.

If you are just getting into fishing, a helpful resource is Game and Parks’ "Going Fishing Guide," available at outdoornebraska.gov/howtofish.

Visit outdoornebraska.gov/fishing for more information on fishing along with more trout stockings in Nebraska.

The following is the tentative rainbow trout stocking schedule for the central and southwest areas, including quantities:

Week of Oct. 10

Holdrege City Lake, 1,870.

Fort Kearny SRA No. 6, 1,200.

Rock Creek Lake, Parks, 3,000.

Curtis golf course pond, 200.

Week of Oct. 17

Central Nebraska Veterans’ Home pond, Kearney, 200.

Ansley City Lake, 1,000.

Melham Park Lake, Broken Bow, 875.

Auble Pond, Ord, 1,500.

Bessey Pond, Halsey, 600.

Gracie Creek Pond, Burwell, 1,000.

Lake Helen, Gothenburg, 1,900.

Windmill SRA No. 2, Gibbon, 600.

Plum Creek Park Lake, Lexington, 750.

Birdwood WMA, North Platte, 3,800.

November

Lake Ogallala SRA, Ogallala, 10,000.

December

Birdwood WMA, North Platte, 4,000.

Lake Ogallala SRA, Ogallala, 10,000.

Boating access at Nebraska reservoirs.

Drought conditions have limited public boating access on some reservoirs across Nebraska, but the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission is working to improve boating access where possible.

Conditions at many boat ramps, piers and access points are not expected to improve as long as precipitation lags far behind normal levels. For much of the state, water levels have not been this low since the drought of 2012.

While some boat ramps have been closed, and others have restrictions, for locations where access is still possible, Game and Parks asks boaters to use their best judgment when launching watercraft and to be on the alert for unanticipated hazards when out on the water.

Despite the adverse conditions, Game and Parks is working to provide boating access where it can:

A rock ramp was extended at Lake Minatare State Recreation Area before Labor Day, and a concrete ramp at Merritt Reservoir SRA has been extended several times.

Repairs were made to a ramp at Sherman Reservoir the week of Sept. 19.

Extensive boating access improvements have begun at Enders Reservoir SRA and are expected to last through the fall.

As the result of a Nebraska Public Power District maintenance project at Sutherland Reservoir in November, Game and Parks will repair a ramp that is eroded at the water.

Boating improvements are planned at Red Willow and Swanson reservoirs this fall and winter to provide safer access during low-water periods.

Questions about these projects can be directed to ngpc.boatingaccess@nebraska.gov.

Game and Parks appreciates the public’s patience.

Celebrate Halloween at a state park

State park areas are wonderful places to celebrate Halloween in Nebraska with many hosting family-friendly activities on weekends in October. Plan your opportunity for fun at these park locations.

Johnson Lake Halloween Haunt

Johnson Lake State Recreation Area will host pumpkin painting and a campsite-decorating contest Oct. 8 during the Johnson Lake Halloween Haunt.

The pumpkin painting will take place from 1 to 3 p.m. at Area C. Campsite decoration judging will begin at 6 p.m. at the main campground, with prizes going to the top three finishers. Trunk or treating will take place from 3 to 5 p.m. in the boat parking area.

Calamus Pumpkin Carvers Event

It is all about pumpkins at Calamus State Recreation Area on Oct. 15.

The Calamus Pumpkin Carvers Event, from 9:30 a.m. to 10 p.m., will include pumpkin carving, games with prizes, downhill pumpkin rolling derby, food, campsite decorating, trick-or-treating and lighted pumpkin displays.

Halloween in the Hollow

Come out to Ash Hollow State Historical Park and celebrate Halloween in the Hollow on Oct. 22 from 2 to 6 p.m. MT.

There will be kids’ games, s’mores, pumpkin picking and decorating, a scavenger hunt, hayrack rides and a costume contest, which begins at 4:30 p.m.

At 5 p.m., Trunk or Treat will be sponsored by Nebraska Game and Parks Commission conservation officers, area emergency medical services and law enforcement, with their vehicles available to view.

Direct event questions to tamara.cooper@nebraska.gov.

Wildcat Hills

Experience the Wildcat Hills like never before — at night. Discover all the creatures that make Wildcat Hills State Recreation Area their home during the Howl in the Hills hike Oct. 22.

This .57-mile hike begins at 7 p.m. MT. Hikers should bring a flashlight, hiking shoes and a sense of adventure.

Register at 308-436-3777 by Oct. 6.

Celebrate Halloween at Red Willow

Stay at Red Willow Reservoir State Recreation Area on Oct. 28 to 30 and celebrate Camp and Treat.

This family Halloween event, which offers off-season camping rates of $5 off the rates for electrical and $10 tent sites, will include a campsite decorating contest, kids’ pumpkin carving contest and trick-or-treating. Campers who bring treats for kids will get reduced camping rates.

For more details about all these events, visit the online calendar on the Game and Parks webpage at calendar.outdoornebraska.gov.

A park entry permit is required of each vehicle entering a state park area. Get yours at outdoornebraska.gov or at the park entry booth.