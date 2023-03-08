Getting outside has many benefits. It is a way to recharge ourselves by enjoying the beauty, serenity and love of nature.

Tyler Vanderheiden loved the outdoors and went on many hunting and fishing trips with family and friends where many special memories were made.

Because of his love of the outdoors, the Vanderheiden family has devoted their lives and the memory of their son and brother by getting others outdoors while bringing awareness to mental health and suicide prevention.

The Tyler Vanderheiden Memorial Run also acts as a fundraiser for Nebraska Game and Parks for the creation, maintenance and upgrades to trails within Nebraska’s 76 state parks.

Registration is open now for the run, which is May 20 at Cody Park here in North Platte. Participants may choose between a 2-mile or 5-mile distance and run in-person or virtually.

To register, visit platteriverfitness.com/publichealth or donate to the fundraiser at TylerVanderheidenMemorial.com.

This year, funds raised will help support the construction and upgrade of the beautiful Smith Falls State Park trail and walkway that leads to Nebraska’s highest waterfall.

Improvements will replace the aging wooden walkway with a more durable composite decking with steel framing. The new walkway will be Americans with Disabilities Act compliant.

“The Game and Parks trail projects that our family has supported through Tyler’s memorial runs have been an instrumental part of our healing journey,” said Shannon Vanderheiden, Tyler’s mom and executive director of West Central District Health Department. “These projects allow others to more easily access the great outdoors, which our son loved so dearly.

“I am committed to continuing this journey, with the hopes of helping others who might be struggling. … You are not alone, you matter, you are wonderful and loved.”

Just like last year, race organizers have made it a goal to see runners from every Nebraska county and every state in the nation participate in-person or virtually in the race.

“My goal is to reach at least one more person than last year,” said Sydney Keller, Ty’s sister who helps organize the race. “I want Ty’s memorial run to continue to serve as a catalyst to de-stigmatizing mental health and suicide and to be part of someone’s journey to healing.”

“Ty’s life had purpose, and through this effort, it continues to have purpose.”

The race on Cody Park’s flat course begins at 8:30 a.m. Central time, with race-day registration and packet pickup from 7:30 to 8:15 a.m. at the park pavilion.

Those choosing to do the run virtually must register by 4 p.m. CT May 19 and may complete their race anytime between May 19-21.

The run is organized by the Platte River Fitness Series with support by West Central District Health Department.

Nebraska has many beautiful and scenic trails through our state parks. These trails help park guests enjoy their outdoor experience while they are at a park by providing places to gain a deep connection with nature along with physical and mental wellbeing.

To learn more about the trail project, visit outdoornebraska.org/memorialrun.

Prairie chicken viewing blind

If you have never seen or heard of prairie chicken and grouse mating dances on a lek, which are established areas where these male birds gather to attract females to breed, you are in for a treat.

If you don’t mind getting up early in the morning, going to see this sight is one that should be on everyone’s bucket list.

Prairie chickens are an overlooked native species that put on a great mating show. Males will drum their feet and strut in their territory while keeping other males away in their attempts to attract a female.

The males have brightly colored air sacs on the sides of their necks that they inflate and “ear-like” pinnae feathers that they raise and lower during their dances.

A free viewing blind is available at the Nebraska Cooperative Republican Platte Enhancement Project property southwest of North Platte. Those wishing to view prairie chickens from this blind need to contact Kyle Shepherd at 308-534-6752 or email kshepherd@urnrd.org for information and reservations.

Sharp-tailed grouse blinds

Niobrara State Park near Niobrara has a new viewing blind for sharp-tailed grouse mating season.

Reserve the viewing blind between March 15 and April 15 for the best opportunity to see this sunrise ritual, an ancient and glorious display from one of Nebraska’s most famous grassland birds.

The blind holds up to 12 guests. Reserve a spot by calling the park office at 402-857-3373.

Improve your chances of early arrival by staying at one of the park’s fully-equipped cabins or electric campsites. Use promo code “sharptail23” on the reservation site nebraskastateparks.reserveamerica.com, for a discounted rate. A Nebraska park entry permit is required.

Other locations in Nebraska that offer viewing opportunities for the public include the Bessey Ranger District of the Nebraska National Forest near Halsey, 308-533-2257, and the Valentine National Wildlife Refuge near Valentine, 402-376-1889.

Visitors to all areas are encouraged to arrive at blinds set up on display grounds an hour and a half before sunrise. Visitors should stay until the displays are finished, usually two-to-three hours after sunrise to lessen the disturbance of the birds.

ights and flashes on mobile devices or cameras should not be used and all sounds should be muted.

Bass n’ Basics event

Join the Lincoln County Bassmasters as they host their annual Bass n’ Basics event March 26. This free event will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the D & N Event Center in North Platte.

This event is open for all kids ages 5 to 13. During the event, kids will learn fishing basics that will give them the skills to get outside fishing for a lifetime of great adventures.

There will be booths where everyone can learn knot tying, how to bait hooks, fishing rules, different tackle and tackle techniques along with the best places to fish and more. No pre-registration is required, registration will be at the event. For more information, contact Kent Priel at 308-539-1419.