When the weather warms, mushroom connoisseurs will be searching for the highly coveted morel mushroom. Good moisture and warm will encourage the sprouting of morel mushrooms and those that hunt morels cannot wait to put this rich, nutty mushroom on the table.

The morel season usually runs mid-to-late April through May.

There are many conditions that affect the arrival of spring: temperature, snow, rain and sun.

Many mushroom pickers expect to be able to time the arrival of morels. Some look for warm rains followed by warm sunny temperatures, others say the night temps must be above 50 degrees before the mushrooms sprout.

Some mushroom pickers swear by the south-facing slope theory as a good producer, saying the increased exposure to sunlight on south-facing slopes seems to produce more mushrooms earlier in the season than in other areas.

Morels can be found in a variety of places: moist wooded areas near dying or dead elm or ash trees, old apple orchards and timbered areas along rivers and streams.

In our area morels are more likely to be found under ash, cottonwood and elm trees, especially dead or dying ones. I’ve even found morels among cedar trees. Recently burned woods are also frequently cited as morel producing areas.

Morels are one of the most unmistakable fungi. All morels have a round to cone-shaped cap that is honeycombed with pits and ridges that resemble a sponge.

Morels have a short stalk, are hollow through the cap and stem, and host a warm brown to tan or yellowish color.

False morels should not be mistaken for morels and should not be eaten. They will have a cotton-like fiber in the stem. Sliced long ways, the difference is noticeable as false morels are not hollow. The cap will not be honeycombed and pitted like the morel and will be red-brown, brown or yellow-brown.

Morel hunters heading out to wooded areas need to keep in mind that they may be sharing the area with spring turkey hunters.

Many hunters of both types will be utilizing Nebraska’s public lands, so use caution and keep safety in mind when you’re out. Morel hunters on public areas should wear blaze orange so they can be seen by hunters.

If you hunt morels on a wildlife management area, consider purchasing a habitat stamp. Many people do not realize that wildlife management areas are funded by hunters that purchase a habitat stamp and hunting equipment.

Morel hunters, hikers, birdwatchers and any others that use wildlife management areas should help fund these recreational areas that are available to us. Don’t forget to get permission before entering private property to hunt mushrooms.

Picking and packing them home

Using scissors or a sharp knife, snip morels off just above the ground, this keeps the mycelium of the mushroom safe in the dirt, which will hopefully provide more morels in the future and will keep dirt out of the ones you pick.

Carry an onion sack or some type of mesh bag. There are mesh bags specifically designed to help protect your harvest and allow the spore of the mushroom to be released back into the area.

This is particularly important when you’re hunting places you want to go back to year after year as predictable, favorite spots.

Air circulation is important when collecting mushrooms; never use a plastic bag or put morels in a warm or humid place as they will deteriorate rapidly if not kept cool and dry after they are picked.

Once you've got your mushrooms home, take them to the sink and rinse them with cold water to remove any loose dirt and bugs. Slicing the morel lengthwise into halves will make this easy.

After rinsing the morels thoroughly, fill the sink or a bowl with cold water and add a couple tablespoons of salt to the water. Drop your morels in and soak your morels in a salt bath. This is only needed to help bring any little critters out of the morels. If you feel your morels are critter-free, skip the salt all together because your morels will absorb the salt damping the true flavor. If you chose to use the salt bath, don't let them sit for more than an hour.

If morels must be stored, dry them and put them in glass jars, but keep the lids loose rather than tightening them. Cleaned mushrooms can be sliced and frozen or canned for later use.

Sautéed in wine sauce and garlic, grilled over coals, battered and deep-fat fried or stuffed and baked, morels are the perfect companion to a meal of game, such as venison steaks, trout, pheasant, wild turkey, duck or goose. They are also a delicious addition to thick creamy soup.

There are many types of mushrooms in Nebraska, so it is important that mushroom hunters positively identify edible mushroom species.

My favorite book for mushroom identification is "Mushrooms Demystified" by David Arora, which also contains a dichotomous key for positive mushroom identification.

If you’re on Facebook, check out the Nebraska Morel page for more information about morels in our state.

Boater education

Anyone born after Dec. 31, 1985, is required to successfully complete a boating safety course and possess a course certificate while operating a boat or personal watercraft.

Watercraft operators must be at least 14 years of age to operate a motorboat or personal watercraft in Nebraska.

There are three options for taking a class:

A six-hour in-person classroom session taught by certified instructors where students will take an exam and the end of the class.

A self-taught home study course, where students can download and review the course study materials. After studying, students will need to register for an Option B test-out session to take an exam.

An online course. Students can take the class at their own pace from wherever is convenient for them. The cost of the online course is $29.95.

Summer boating is just around the corner and will sneak up fast so be prepared if you need to take a boater education course.

To find or register for a class or for more information about boater education visit the Game and Parks web page at outdoornebraska.gov and click the “Parks” button followed by the “Go Boating” button