Julie Geiser: Watch for wildlife during harvest

Many areas that wildlife have been using as food sources and for cover are taken away during the harvest. This disruption causes animals to travel in search of other cover and food.

Along with the harvest many animals become very active during this time of year and their movements change dramatically.

Many animals are trying to prepare for the cold winter months ahead, and some become more active because of daylight changes and breeding seasons.

Squirrel movements

If you’ve driven around almost any town you have probably noticed the increased amount of squirrel activity and the amount of dead fuzzy tails on our city streets.

Right now, juvenile squirrels from the year's last litters are setting out to find and establish their own territory before winter arrives, attempting countless road crossings in the process. But the sight of their many corpses on the roads in rural, suburban and urban areas is testament to the danger of these crossings, especially to squirrels that haven't had a chance to figure out how to look both ways before safely crossing the road.

The large number of dead squirrels on the road, especially relative to other wildlife, reflects not only the abundance of squirrels, but also their particular strategy to avoid predators.

Squirrels escape from predators, even those made of rubber and steel, by moving quickly and changing directions so fast that many times you won’t even see them until it’s too late.

As you drive the streets, give these little fuzzy-tailed critters a “brake,” after all they are just doing what they instinctively do this time of year. During the fall, they secure territories and stock-pile food for the winter months and they don’t always notice the traffic they may be headed into.

Deer movements

Because deer are most active during the fall they pose a greater hazard to both themselves and vehicles traveling highways and country roads, especially during October and November.

Deer will have a lot of things to distract them at this time. With harvest activities underway crop and cover areas that deer are used to hiding and feeding in are abruptly changing, which in turn drives deer to seek other areas of cover.

Daylight hours become shorter during the fall and the onset of the deer breeding season or rut have all deer moving about. Deer activity peaks each day near dawn and just after dusk.

Here are some tips for avoiding deer-vehicle accidents:

When driving near shelterbelts, woodlots, creeks or where crops are still standing, especially during evening or early morning hours, reduce your vehicle's speed and watch carefully for deer. When you spot a deer, assume there will be others in the same area either ahead of or behind the one you've seen. Be prepared to stop suddenly.

Many places where deer are known to travel are posted with deer crossing signs, but the absence of a sign doesn't mean a deer won't unexpectedly appear anywhere along the road so keep alert.

Deer often seem to be disoriented or confused by a vehicle's headlights. Some react by freezing in the light, some dart into the path of the vehicle, others bolt away in the opposite direction. Sometimes deer that have just crossed the road ahead of the vehicle suddenly change direction and run back into the vehicle's path or collide with it.

It's a good idea to honk your horn and flash your headlights to frighten deer away from the side of the road. If there is other traffic on the road, you can activate your emergency flashers and tap your brakes to alert other drivers to the potential danger.

Anticipate the possibility of a deer unexpectedly crossing in front of your vehicle and plan ahead to avoid swerving, turning or braking the vehicle too sharply if a deer suddenly appears.

Other wildlife

Deer and squirrels are not the only animals out and about during dawn and dusk. During the fall season as it remains darker later into the morning and night falls earlier, raccoons, foxes and skunks will also be out in full force at the same time as we are all traveling to and from work or school.

Scan the road as you drive, watching the edges for wildlife about to cross. Not only will this help you to avoid harming or killing wildlife, but it will also make you more aware of other hazards such as bicyclists, children at play and slowly moving vehicles.

Keeping safe during this time is important for all who travel, so be aware and prepared in case an animal darts out in front of you.

National Reptile Awareness Day art contest begins

Students across Nebraska are invited to celebrate National Reptile Awareness Day 2022 through the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission's art contest.

Young artists in grades kindergarten through 12th may submit their original artwork of a Nebraska native reptile by Oct. 17 at outdoornebraska.org/reptileart. Each student that submits a digital piece of artwork will receive a "Reptile-ology" magazine.

Winners from each grade level will be selected by Game and Parks staff and announced on National Reptile Awareness Day on Oct. 21. The contest kicked off Sept. 5.

This year, Game and Parks created a free turtle curriculum packet for teachers of grades three through five. This 50-page curriculum meets Nebraska state science standards and engineering and science practices. It will help increase their awareness of Nebraska turtle species and show personal actions they can take to help turtles. Teachers can request a packet by visiting surveymonkey.com/r/G8BN9K7.

To learn more about Nebraska’s native reptile species, or for inspiration for artwork, visit outdoornebraska.org/reptiles.

Johnson Lake Halloween Haunt

Johnson Lake State Recreation Area will host pumpkin painting and a campsite-decorating contest this Saturday during the Johnson Lake Halloween Haunt.

There will be pumpkin painting from 1 to 3 p.m. at Area C. Campsite decoration judging will begin at 6 p.m. at the main campground, with prizes going to the top three finishers. Trunk or treating will take place from 3 to 5 p.m. in the boat parking area.