Julie Geiser: Woman can learn firearm safety and skills

Women ages 11 and older who would like to learn more about firearms, firearm safety along with shooting and hunting skills are welcome to participate in an all-women hunt safe session.

The session will be at the Maxwell Gun Club from 3 to 5 p.m. Sept. 24. This two-hour class is a great opportunity for moms and grandmothers to take this course with daughters and granddaughters or a group of friends.

This free course allows female students to participate in hands-on learning, which provides participants with knowledge and skills relative to hunting and hunter safety.

The session will focus on equipment safety for firearms and archery through hands-on scenarios along with tree stand safety, equipment safety and shoot/don’t shoot scenarios. The course will also develop comfort handling firearms and practicing shooting skills in a non-intimidating environment.

Participants will need to complete the online hunter education and/or bow education course in advance of this session, then print and bring their certificates of completion of the online course and attend the in-person session on Sept. 24.

To find the online hunter education course and register for the class, visit outdoornebraska.org and click the education tab, then go to hunter education. There is a vendor fee for the online course.

An optional live-fire session of shotguns, rifles and archery will be available from 5 to 7 p.m. for those who would like to experience these types of equipment. This is not required to obtain the hunter education certification. Firearms, archery equipment, and ammunition will be provided. To shoot shotguns, there is a $6 fee per 25 blue rocks.

Register today at the Game and Parks website or call the North Platte Game and Parks office at 308-535-8025 for more information.

Game and Parks hunting challenges

Three hunting challenges begin this month to motivate hunters to get outside and enjoy the many hunting seasons and pass down hunting traditions to someone else.

For a fourth year, the Take ‘Em Hunting challenge encourages you to go hunting and share your passion with someone you care about. It doesn’t matter if they’re brand new to hunting, or if they just haven’t gone in a few years. Hunters must upload a photo of their hunting trip to the Game and Parks website at outdoornebraska.org/takeemhunting.

When registering, you’ll be automatically registered to win prizes, including a youth lifetime hunting permit and our grand prize: a camo John Deere XUV59OM crossover utility vehicle from AKRS Equipment.

Hunting is critical to the conservation of our natural resources. When a hunter buys a hunting permit or habitat stamp, that purchase directly funds programs that support habitat conservation, hunting access, wildlife research and much more.

An excise taxes that hunters pay on firearms, ammunition and other hunting equipment generate an additional $1 billion for conservation work each year.

It is crucial that we recruit a new generation of hunters to maintain our cherished natural resources. The best thing a hunter can do for conservation is to introduce someone new to hunting.

Upland Slam

The popular Upland Slam challenge is back again this year. To complete the slam, hunters must harvest a sharp-tailed grouse, greater prairie-chicken, pheasant and northern bobwhite quail in Nebraska and receive an official certificate and Nebraska Upland Slam pin.

Your hard-working hunting dogs can get rewarded too. Once you’ve completed the slam, upload a photo of your hunting dog at work in the field to your slam entry submission form and receive an official “Top Dog” tag and certificate.

After you harvest your first bird, create an account on the official entry page at outdoornebraska.org/uplandslam, and submit a photo and details about your first bird. As you continue harvesting other species, log back in and document your success.

All hunters who submit at least one harvest to the Nebraska Upland Slam will be automatically entered into monthly drawings sponsored by Pheasants Forever.

Resident hunters 15 and younger are encouraged to participate in the slam to be entered into a separate drawing for a resident youth lifetime hunt permit. Each hunter who completes the slam will receive an official certificate, a pin and be entered into a drawing to win the grand prize: a Weatherby Orion 12-gauge shotgun. Second- and third-place prizes are a Traeger Town and Travel Ranger Series Wood Pellet Grill and a $200 SCHEELS gift card, respectively.

The grand prize drawing will take place after the close of upland hunting seasons.

Duck Slam

There is also the Nebraska Duck Slam where hunters harvest four birds including an American wigeon drake, mallard drake, northern pintail drake, and a teal: blue-winged or green-winged of either sex in Nebraska.

Hunters will need to upload their harvests on the Commission’s web page at outdoornebraska.org/duckslam.

All hunters who submit at least one harvest to the Nebraska Duck Slam will be automatically eligible to win prizes generously donated by Ducks Unlimited. Each hunter who completes the slam will also be entered into our grand prize drawing of a Franchi Infiniti Elite 3.5-inch 12 GA Semi-Auto shotgun.

Nebraska boasts a variety of wetland habitats that provide for different waterfowl hunting experiences across the state.

The varied wetlands also provide opportunities at a diversity of ducks, whether it’s wigeon on a Sandhills lake, teal and pintails in the Rainwater Basins, or mallards on the Platte.

Duck season dates vary by species and zone. Hunters may view zone maps along with all the rules and regulations in the small game and waterfowl guide available on the Game and Parks web page or pick up a copy of the guide at Game and Parks offices and local sporting good vendors.