Julie Geiser: Youth upland season opens Saturday

The statewide youth upland hunting season is Saturday and Sunday, but only youth ages 15 and younger will be allowed to hunt this year.

In past years, adults accompanying youth in the field could also hunt in designated areas where pen-raised birds were released. Game and Parks will not be releasing pen-reared pheasants before the youth pheasant season and Thanksgiving holiday.

Unfortunately, vendors were unable to provide the pheasants for the special hunts this year. In recent years, Game and Parks has released approximately 16,500 pheasants on 19 public areas across the state. The agency is planning to release pheasants next year.

But don’t let that stop you from taking a youth into the field. The youth season provides a great opportunity to get young family members and friends out hunting in a more controlled environment, which provides a great opportunity to expose youth hunters to upland bird hunting and spend quality time in the field.

Resident youth age 15 or younger do not need a permit to hunt small game, but nonresident youth must have a hunt permit and habitat stamp.

People interested in hunting pen-raised birds in a more controlled environment are encouraged to visit one of state’s Controlled Shooting Areas. CSAs are privately-owned areas for hunting upland gamebirds during an extended season.

For a list of CSAs in Nebraska, visit the CSA web site at outdoornebraska.org/csa.

To find public places to hunt, refer to the "Nebraska Public Access Atlas and the Stubble Guide," which is available at Game and Parks offices, our web page, or at local vendors.

Take ‘em Hunting challenge

Those who participate in the youth season or take someone new hunting are encouraged to submit a photo of their hunt to the Game and Parks’ Take ’em Hunting Challenge.

The challenge motivates hunters to introduce someone new to hunting as recruiting new hunters is vital to maintaining our strong hunting traditions in Nebraska. When you participate in the challenge you have the chance to win great prizes, like a John Deere gator from AKRS Equipment.

Learn more about Take ’em Hunting at outdoornebraska.gov/takeemhunting.

Upland hunting safety tips

Nebraska’s pheasant, quail and partridge seasons are quickly approaching. The youth season is this weekend, and the general season opens Oct. 29.

The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission reminds upland hunters to keep the following safety tips top of mind when they hit the fields this fall:

Treat every firearm as if it is loaded, and never assume it isn’t.

Always point the muzzle of your shotgun in a safe direction, away from people, structures, vehicles, roadways and any direction that could cause injury or damage if fired.

Be sure to identify your target, what’s beyond it, and what’s in front of it. Don’t swing your muzzle on game outside of your safe zone of fire.

Keep your finger outside the trigger guard and safety on until you are ready to fire.

Plan your hunt and hunt your plan. Put a game plan together with your group before your hunt. Remind everyone to keep their shots in a safe zone of fire. Know where your hunting group and others are at all times during your hunt.

Never cross a fence, ditch, waterway or other obstacles with a loaded shotgun. Be sure to unload your shotgun, action open and safety on, before handing it to someone else over a fence.

Be sure you, your group and dogs are wearing hunter orange on your head, chest and back. Hunter orange has reduced hunting incidents by 80% since the 1970s and helps you and other hunters identify unsafe shooting scenarios in the field.

Hunters ages 12 to 29 must carry proof of successful completion of a hunter education course while hunting. Proof can be in the form of a valid permit containing the hunter’s hunter education number, or a hunter education card or certificate issued by another state.

Those ages 12 to 29 who have not completed a hunter education course may purchase a $5 Apprentice Hunter Education Exemption Certificate that provides novice hunters an opportunity to receive instruction with an experienced hunter before completing a hunter education course.

For more information on hunter education requirements and exemptions, visit huntsafenebraska.org.

To learn more about hunting in Nebraska, or to purchase a permit, go to outdoornebraska.gov.

Hunting in drought conditions

With the pheasant and rifle deer season openers rapidly approaching, NGPC asks hunters to act responsibly in the field and to do their part in preventing wildfires.

According to the University of Nebraska-Lincoln drought monitor, 80% of the state is experiencing severe to exceptional drought conditions. These prolonged conditions have increased the risk of wildfires across much of the state, and the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission urges hunters to take the following precautions:

Restrict driving to established roads and trails.

Avoid parking vehicles in tall vegetation.

Restrict the use of campfires.

Dispose of cigarettes and other flammable objects appropriately.

Ensure your vehicle, trailers and other equipment are well-maintained.

Make sure no chains are dragging from your vehicle.

In the morning, before driving and while the exhaust/catalytic converter system is cool, inspect it to see no debris is clinging to it.

Carry a fire extinguisher in the vehicle.

Driving vehicles or parking on dry, tall grass is a primary threat. Grass can ignite within seconds of contacting a hot surface, such as a vehicle’s exhaust/catalytic converter systems.

Nebraska’s pheasant, quail and partridge seasons open Oct. 29 and run through Jan. 31, 2023. The November firearm deer season runs from Nov. 12 to 20.

Public asked to report dead, sick big game

Nebraska wildlife officials say dry conditions throughout much of the state are suitable for the spread of deadly viral diseases among deer, pronghorn, elk and bighorn sheep populations.

Epizootic hemorrhagic disease, or EHD, often causes high fever, internal bleeding, swelling, lesions, lethargy, increased heart rate, dehydration, salivation, incoordination and loss of fear of humans.

The symptoms and spread are like bluetongue disease, another disorder that can kill certain wildlife and domestic livestock. While the diseases do not affect humans, they can be destructive to big game populations.

The diseases are most prevalent in late summer until the first frost. For both EHD and bluetongue, certain tiny midges or gnats bite a host and move the virus to nearby animals.

When animals congregate at water during drought, the insects have potential to spread the virus to more animals. Additionally, infected animals often seek water for relief and die in or near it.

Observations of unhealthy big game animals or unexplained deaths should be reported to Nebraska Game and Parks Commission offices.

For more information on EHD and bluetonge, visit outdoornebraska.gov/ehd. For more information on wildlife diseases, go to outdoornebraska.gov/wildlifediseases.