Karsen Morrison of North Platte will face Lacie Fox of Beemer for the Founders Bracket title at the 97th Nebraska Women’s Match Play Championship Wednesday at Kearney Country Club.
The 36-hole match begins at 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday.
Morrison defeated Brandi Lemek of Doniphan on Tuesday afternoon, 2 and 1. The North Platte golfer won 4 and 3 over Hunter Gillis on Tuesday morning. Baylee Steele lost her Round of 16 match in the Founder’s bracket 3 and 2 to Brynn Sundquist of Lincoln. Steele was edged out of the championship bracket in a playoff Monday.
Harley Hiltibrand of Brule was also knocked out in the Round of 16 of the Founder’s bracket.
In championship bracket play, Kira Mestl of Ogallala lost to Sydney Taake of Papillion on the final hole to be knocked out in the Round of 16 round Tuesday morning. Mestl had finished fourth in the qualifying round on Monday.
