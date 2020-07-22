Karsen Morrison of North Platte won the Founder’s bracket final at the Nebraska Women’s Match Play Championship Wednesday at Kearney Country Club
Morrison defeated Lacie Fox of Beemer 3 and 2 after a par on the par-3 16th at Kearney Country Club, while Beemer carded a bogey.
Morrison opened the round with a pair of pars to take a 2 up lead, but surrendered three of the next four holes to Fox to fall one down. A Morrison par and Fox bogey on the par-4 seventh drew the match even heading to the turn.
On the back nine, Morrison once again went 2 up with wins on the 11th and 13th holes. After dropping a hole on 14, she won on 15 and 16, securing her win.
Morrison is entering her sophomore season for North Platte High School after finishing tied for sixth with teammate Baylee Steele at the Class A State Championship in October 2019.
Fox is a two-time Class C state champion, winning both titles for West Point-Beemer at Lake Maloney Golf Club in 2015 and 2016. Fox is entering her redshirt junior season for the University of Nebraska at Kearney.
The Founder’s bracket is the second tier bracket at the Match Play event. Morrison, Fox and Steele finished in a tie for 16th place Monday in the qualifying round for bracket play. All three lost in a playoff and entered the Founder’s bracket on Tuesday.
Morrison defeated Brandi Lemek of Doniphan on Tuesday afternoon, 2 and 1, to reach the final after dispatching Hunter Gillis 4 and 3 Tuesday morning.
Steele was eliminated in her opening match of bracket play.
Katie Ruge of Omaha, who is entering her junior season at Millard North and finished fourth in Class A last year, won the Match Play championship bracket. Ruge defeated Hannah Hunke of Snyder, a senior-to-be at the University of Nebraska Omaha and a Guardian Angels Central Catholic graduate.
