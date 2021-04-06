Kearney girls’ tennis defeats North Platte

The wind was blowing Tuesday as the Kearney girls’ tennis team defeated North Platte 8-2 in less than ideal tennis weather.

“The wind at the high school I think was a big factor,” North Platte coach Danielle Blake said. “Whether you’re hitting against the wind so you have to adjust or you’re hitting with the wind and it was pushing them out a little bit farther. So a big adjustment for those varsity players over there.”

That wind affected the way both teams played, but Kearney quickly figured it out and got on top in doubles.

Anna Boyd and Liz Young defeated Brianna Plaster and Kinley Stine 8-3, as did Meghan Dahlke and Cecilia Henning over Torie Laubenstein and Sam Bowers. The final duo of Olivia Flood and MaKenna Henning beat Reagan Douglas and Gracie Risse 8-0.

Flood, Boyd and Dahlke shut out Plaster, Stine and Laubenstein, respectively, in singles to give Kearney three more points.

Bowers won a game in her match against Kearney’s McKenna Henning but fell in the end 8-1. The Bearcats completed the sweep when Young bested Douglas 8-2 and Cecilia Henning downed Risse 8-2.