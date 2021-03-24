Kearney sweeps North Platte boys, girls soccer teams in 3-0 wins

The North Platte boys and girls soccer teams played Kearney close for the first half of their matches on Wednesday. But a string of second half goals by both Bearcat squads was the difference as Kearney won both games 3-0 at Bauer Field in North Platte.
“I thought as a group we showed our greatest effort so far this year,” boys coach Danny Whitney said. “The first half I thought we played really well. (Kearney was) probably a little bit more aggressive on loose balls and 50-50s, and they were very aggressive inside the penalty area and forced a few goals that way.”
One of those goals came about seven minutes into the game. A Kearney attacker snuck a shot from in front of the net that went over North Platte goalkeeper Jaden Dike’s head as he slid to block it.
The Bulldogs and the Bearcats both had several chances as the first half wound down, but neither capitalized. North Platte got a few shots off with about 12 minutes left in the first, while Kearney controlled the pace and the action for most of the contest.
“They came out physical and aggressive, and we struggled at times handling it and kind of adjusting to the momentum that they were bringing,” Whitney said.
Kearney stayed in control through the first part of the second half as well. The Bearcats had a shot on goal with about 25 minutes left that Dike just got a hand on to save.
North Platte had opportunities to get on the board too. Collin Manzano laced a shot on net with about 26 minutes left right to Kearney goalie Conner Hibberd.
The Bearcats put the game away with two quick goals about two minutes apart. Ryland Garrett scored on a free kick just outside the North Platte box, and Joseph Gihon buried the ball after it rebounded off Dike’s previous save attempt.
North Platte gained possession several times late, but couldn’t get decent looks. Kearney shut down the Bulldogs offense while keeping the ball around midfield for the rest of the game.
“Kearney’s a good team, and they’re always going to have things figured out on set pieces,” Whitney said. “They know how to get numbers into the box and they kind of muscled their way in on a few of those.”
GIRLS
Kearney 3, North Platte 0
For the first half, North Platte and Kearney were even on just about everything. Both teams had plenty of chances to score, but neither found the back of the net.
When Kearney’s Kierstynn Garner sped past the North Platte defense on a through ball in the second half and scored on a one-on-one with Bulldogs’ goalie Abby Orr, the game changed. The Bearcats used that momentum to score two more times and defeat North Platte 3-0.
“They’re a very experienced team, and I think they showed that on the field today,” coach Sarah Kaminski said. “Their passing game was better than ours today and they were finding feet better than we were.”
The troubles started early when starting forward Clancy Brown was taken out of the game after she and a Kearney player collided after both going for a header.
North Platte couldn’t connect on a cross in the early minutes, and Brooklyn Ayres was narrowly beat out to a ball right by the Kearney goal.
The Bulldogs’ best chance came with about 12:30 left in the first half when Gracie Haneborg sniped the crossbar a few feet from the box.
“I thought they played their hearts out,” Kaminski said. “I think the defense gave it about 120%, but like I said, soccer is a very complicated game, and when we’re not on the same page and doing the same thing, it makes it hard to be successful as a team.”
Kearney stepped up its offense in the second half and forced Orr to make several early saves.
But Garner’s goal off the through ball put the Bearcats on the board, and they followed it up with another goal with 16:19 left in the game. Kearney’s final goal came with 3:50 left when Garner’s well-placed shot got past Orr and put the game away for the Bearcats.
“We’re a very young team and we knew coming out that we’d be a work in progress and we would be building as we go,” Kaminski said. “And that’s just what we’re going to have to do. I’ve got a perfect group of girls to do that with. They’re very coachable, they’re determined and I can guarantee they’ll all be out there at practice tomorrow ... They will have already evaluated themselves and set some goals for themselves.”