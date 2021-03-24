Kearney sweeps North Platte boys, girls soccer teams in 3-0 wins

The North Platte boys and girls soccer teams played Kearney close for the first half of their matches on Wednesday. But a string of second half goals by both Bearcat squads was the difference as Kearney won both games 3-0 at Bauer Field in North Platte.

“I thought as a group we showed our greatest effort so far this year,” boys coach Danny Whitney said. “The first half I thought we played really well. (Kearney was) probably a little bit more aggressive on loose balls and 50-50s, and they were very aggressive inside the penalty area and forced a few goals that way.”

One of those goals came about seven minutes into the game. A Kearney attacker snuck a shot from in front of the net that went over North Platte goalkeeper Jaden Dike’s head as he slid to block it.

The Bulldogs and the Bearcats both had several chances as the first half wound down, but neither capitalized. North Platte got a few shots off with about 12 minutes left in the first, while Kearney controlled the pace and the action for most of the contest.

“They came out physical and aggressive, and we struggled at times handling it and kind of adjusting to the momentum that they were bringing,” Whitney said.