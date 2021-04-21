Knights drop opening round game to top-seeded Kirkwood

HICKORY, NORTH CAROLINA – North Platte Community College fell to top-seeded Kirkwood in the opening round of the NJCAA Women’s Basketball Championship on Tuesday night 63-28.
Kirkwood showed why they were the top seeded team in the tournament, jumping out to a 6-0 lead in the opening minutes of the first quarter. Kayla Pope silenced the Eagles’ run momentarily by connecting on a step-back three to get the Knights on the board with 7:58 remaining in the quarter. The Eagles flexed their muscle for the remainder of the quarter, going on a 13-0 run to take a 19-3 lead after the first ten minutes.
In the second quarter, Kirkwood extended its lead to 18, but the Knights responded with a short 4-0 run to cut the deficit to 14. Back-to-back buckets from Jalyn Reagans brought the Knights a little momentum just 2:15 into the second quarter.
The Eagles halted the Knights’ with a bucket 37 seconds later, before Reagans grabbed the offensive rebound and got her contested layup to fall and make the score 25-9. The Knights and the Eagles continued to trade buckets. A quick basket by Kirkwood was answered by the Knights, as Janay Brauer found a cutting Amber Wolever for an open layup in the interior of the Eagles defense.
In the closing minutes of the quarter, the Knights had some open looks at the basket, but a 12-1 run pushed the deficit to 27 at the break.
A low scoring third quarter presented some opportunities for the Knights to cut into Kirkwood’s lead. The Eagles opened the third quarter on a 10-0 run, before Kanesha Hall got her runner to fall and went to the free throw line to complete the old fashioned three-point play. The scoring dried up in the closing seconds as Kirkwood continued to lead after the third quarter 49-15.
In the fourth, the Knights began to hit their stride offensively, as Kirkwood narrowly outscored North Platte in the quarter. Kirkwood opened the scoring with a field goal in the opening minute, before Reagans was able to get a short-range jumper to fall with 8:33 to play.
The Knights cut into the Eagles’ lead by the midway point of the fourth quarter on a step-back three by Brauer. North Platte responded once again on their next possession, as Diamond Moore-Heath went up strong against two Kirkwood defenders and made a contested layup. Kirkwood closed the fourth quarter outscoring the Knights 9-4, to earn the opening round victory.
Reagans led the Knights with eight points on 4-of-6 shooting from the field in her eleven minutes of action. Pope chipped in six points, while Brauer tallied five points, three steals, and two assists.
The Knights move to the seventh-place consolation bracket and will play Pima Community College on Thursday. Tip is set for 1 p.m. at the Tarlton Complex in Hickory.