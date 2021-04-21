Knights drop opening round game to top-seeded Kirkwood

HICKORY, NORTH CAROLINA – North Platte Community College fell to top-seeded Kirkwood in the opening round of the NJCAA Women’s Basketball Championship on Tuesday night 63-28.

Kirkwood showed why they were the top seeded team in the tournament, jumping out to a 6-0 lead in the opening minutes of the first quarter. Kayla Pope silenced the Eagles’ run momentarily by connecting on a step-back three to get the Knights on the board with 7:58 remaining in the quarter. The Eagles flexed their muscle for the remainder of the quarter, going on a 13-0 run to take a 19-3 lead after the first ten minutes.

In the second quarter, Kirkwood extended its lead to 18, but the Knights responded with a short 4-0 run to cut the deficit to 14. Back-to-back buckets from Jalyn Reagans brought the Knights a little momentum just 2:15 into the second quarter.

The Eagles halted the Knights’ with a bucket 37 seconds later, before Reagans grabbed the offensive rebound and got her contested layup to fall and make the score 25-9. The Knights and the Eagles continued to trade buckets. A quick basket by Kirkwood was answered by the Knights, as Janay Brauer found a cutting Amber Wolever for an open layup in the interior of the Eagles defense.