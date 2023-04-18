The NPCC softball team lost both games of a home doubleheader Tuesday afternoon — falling 10-0 and 12-3 to McCook.

North Platte Community College watched the first game slip away early. The Knights struggled to put runs on the board and had a tough time defensively containing MCC, despite running wild on the base paths with five stolen bases. Nancy Martinez stole two.

Angelina Lockhart toed the rubber for North Platte. The pitcher lasted three and a third innings, allowing four hits and six runs. Taelyn Dakamas threw one and two-thirds innings in relief out of the bullpen.

Kelsey Woodhouse led NPCC with one hit in two at bats. She had a single in the fifth inning.

The Knights out hit McCook eight to six in the second game — with Martinez, Elena Montoya and April Grace each collecting two. NPCC also put up three runs in the fifth inning, led by Martinez, Grace and Krysta-Lyn Lewis all of whom had RBIs.

Dakamas led things off in the pitcher’s circle for the Knights. The righty surrendered five runs on four hits over three innings, striking out two. Lockhart threw four innings out of the bullpen.

“We played very scared to lose today and it showed,” NPCC coach Janelle Higgins said. “We put so much pressure on ourselves and try to control too much of the game instead of just having fun. With the inconsistency of our schedule this year, when we do get to play, they are trying so hard to be perfect in a game of failure. Tomorrow is a new day and a day to be better.”

The Knights will travel to Beatrice on Friday, where they will battle Southeast Community College in a doubleheader beginning at 1 p.m.