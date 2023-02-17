COLUMBUS — Fumnanya Ijeh and Jada Grigsby each accounted for 11 points, as North Platte fell 57-50 in the final Region IX matchup of the regular season on the road against Central Community College.

With the loss, North Platte falls to 6-19 overall and 0-4 in Region IX action, while Central improves to 14-12 overall and 2-1 in league play.

It was a quiet opening five minutes as teams struggled to find their rhythm offensively.

North Plate found their spark as Ijeh drove the lane and completed the runner in the paint to energize the Knights offense.

The North Platte lead stretched to six on a midrange jumper by Reece Halley, before Central cut the margin down to three to close the opening quarter.

North Platte settled into a rhythm on both ends of the court, as strong defense limited the Raiders to just one field goal in the second quarter.

Back-to-back 3-point field goals from Grigsby and newcomer Vanessa Wood extended the lead to 25-17 with 5:30 to play before the break. North Platte continued their hot perimeter shooting as Gardner entered the fray by connecting from deep, as the 11-point lead would hold as teams headed into the break.

The North Platte lead continued to grow in the third, as the margin was pushed to 42-25 on a 3 by Grigsby. Central surged back over the final 5:37 of the quarter to cut the deficit to five.

The Knights used the interior game to halt the momentum swing and stretch their lead back to eight with 6:53 remaining in the final period.

The Raiders once again responded down the stretch while outscoring the Knights 18-3 to earn the come from behind win.

The Knights return home for a three-game homestand to finish off the 2022-23 regular season beginning Sunday at 2 p.m. against Union College at McDonald-Belton Gymnasium.

Hot shooting lifts Raider men past Knights

Bruce Carpenter led North Platte with 21 points, but a high-powered shooting performance lifted Central Community College to a 90-66 win on Friday night.

A tightly contested opening eight minutes featured momentum shifting action throughout the opening half. The Knights held an early 20-12 advantage after a layup by Ramiah Adedigba, but Central responded with a 9-0 run over the next 2:42 to take back the lead.

North Platte countered to surge ahead on back-to-back jumpers by Adedigba and Davion Evans, but the Raiders responded to outscore the Knights 16-6 over the final 6:35 to take a seven-point lead into the break.

The Raiders never relinquished their lead as they pushed the margin to 57-42 just six minutes into the second half.

North Platte narrowed the deficit to nine with 9:06 to play, before Central erupted for a 19-2 run to take their largest lead of the game.

North Platte narrowed the margin to 88-63 late in the contest, but Central held on to the momentum as the buzzer sounded to close out the Nebraska Community College Athletic Conference matchup.

North Platte (11-12) will continue their road trip on Sunday at 4 p.m. against the Runnin’ Lopes of Lamar (Colo.) Community College.