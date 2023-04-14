The North Platte Community College softball team dropped a home doubleheader to the Central Community College Raiders Friday afternoon.

The Knights watched the first game slip away early and were unable to recover in a 15-4 loss.

Angelina Lockhart led things off in the pitcher’s circle for North Platte. The righthander went five innings, allowing 15 runs on eight hits while striking out one.

Offensively, Lockhart led NPCC with two hits in two at-bats. The Knights stole four bases during the game — Nancy Martinez swiped two.

North Platte lost the second game 9-1. Central took the lead on a fielder’s choice in the first inning, and NPCC had a hard time defensively containing the Raiders from that point on.

April Grace was on the rubber for the Knights. She lasted five innings, allowing nine runs on five hits. Grace and Lockhart each collected one hit to lead North Platte.

“We put a lot of pressure on ourselves today and didn’t let ourselves play our game,” NPCC coach Janelle Higgins said. “The last two weeks, we have been playing very well and consistent offensively and defensively, but today we slipped back to old bad habits.

“We have a day to refocus and regroup and back to the field we go.”

The games put the Knights at 10-21 on the season.

The team will hit the road for Beatrice this weekend. They will play Southeast Community College Sunday in a doubleheader beginning at 1 p.m.