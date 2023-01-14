Knights finish weekend 0-2 against Region IX foes

Four Rattlers scored in double figures as Otero raced to a 90-69 victory Saturday over the North Platte Community College men at McDonald-Belton Gymnasium.

Kyrie Thomas scored 21, Ikechi Chantilou added 17, LaSon Walker 15, with Daniele Russo scoring 12 off the bench for the Rattlers as they shot 50% from 3-point land.

On the flip side, the Knights struggled from downtown shooting 4-for-13 (30.8%). Forward Bruce Carpenter notched a game-high 25, and Antwone Gonzales and Ramiah Adedigba added 18 and 13, respectively.

The Knights did outrebound the Rattlers 45-38, with Kayden Crosby pulling in nine to lead North Platte.

The Knights led midway through the first half, but a 5-0 run sparked the Otero offense with 4:37 to play as they would push to a 45-33 halftime lead.

The Rattlers held the Knights to just one basket in the opening three minutes of the second half, pushing the lead to 51-35.

North Platte trimmed the lead to 12 with 15:22 to play, but the Rattlers offense outpaced the Knights down the closing stretch.

The loss came on the heals of a 99-88 loss to Trinidad State Friday at McDonald-Belton.

Dejour Reaves and Jailen Bedford led the Trojans with 26 and 25, respectively. Chase McWhite scored 15 off the bench for Trinidad.

Adedigba scored a season-high 35 for North Platte and Carpenter added 22 for the Knights. Gonzales notched 17.

Trinidad outrebounded North Platte 30-28 and outshot the Knights, going 56.9% from the floor to the Knights 53.7%.

North Platte heads to Lamar for an 8 p.m. tip Saturday in another Region IX matchup.

North Platte women fall

A slow start bogged down the North Platte Community College women’s basketball team Saturday in a 74-51 loss to Air Force Prep.

Mariah Gardner matched her career high 13 points, while fellow freshman Remie Haynes finished the game with a season high 12 points.

An early 12-2 run for Air Force Prep sparked a 17-9 first quarter advantage for the Huskies, as they only trailed once Saturday.

In the second quarter, quick transition offense and stifling defense took its effect on the Knights, as the Huskies lead grew to 32-12 midway through the period.

Gardner broke a nearly six-minute dry spell with five straight points to cut the margin to 32-17. The Knights matched the Huskies down the stretch but faced a 39-22 deficit headed to the break.

The Huskies’ gritty defense sealed the Knights fate, as they limited the high percentage looks at the basket while maintaining the momentum for the victory.

North Platte connected on just 31.1% (14-45) of its field goals, including just 5-of-20 from the perimeter, while going 18-of-22 from the free throw line. The Huskies won the rebounding battle 34-25 while also shooting 53.4% (31-58) from the field.

North Platte faces Union College at 6 p.m. Wednesday in Lincoln.