Ramiah Adedigba scored 33 points, as the North Platte Knights men outlasted Lamar 103-102 Tuesday in overtime.

Adedigba's point total is his second highest of the season to pace three Knights players in double digits. Bruce Carpenter closed out the game with 27 points on 10-of-24 shooting, while teammate Davion Evans chipped in 16 points, five rebounds and six assists in the win.

The Knights took a 48-44 lead to halftime, a deficit the Runnin' Lopes erased in the opening moments of the second half.

A pair of Adedigba free throws pushed the Knights lead to 91-85, but a Lamar 7-1 run capped off by a desperation 3-pointer in the closing seconds forced the game into an overtime.

In the extra period, the Knights and Runnin' Lopes exchanged the lead as the early moments featured three lead changes. Aleksa Rudic provided the spark the Knights needed off the bench in the final frame as a follow tip and pullup jumper helped the Knights maintain a slight edge.

Abel Maes responded for Lamar with a 3-pointer as the Runnin' Lopes took a brief lead, but Adedigba sank a free throw in the final seconds to lift the Knights to victory.

As a team, the Knights closed out the game shooting 46.2 percent (36-78) from the field, including 23-of-32 from the free throw line.

North Platte (10-10) faces Southeast at 4 p.m. Saturday at McDonald-Belton Gymnasium.

Knights fall to Runnin’ Lopes

The North Platte women rallied late in the fourth quarter but came up short in a 44-41 loss to Lamar on Tuesday night.

Lamar led by one after the first quarter and the two teams combined for just 21 points in the second.

Trailing 18-13, the Knights steadily chipped into the lead to eventually knot the game up on a step back 3 by Noel Warrior.

A Warrior layup off a steal in the closing moments of the half gave the Knights a 22-20 halftime ead.

Lamar turned the tides in the second half, limiting the Knights to just four points in the third quarter. North Platte managed to trim the margin to one possession three times in the final period, but Lamar never relinquished their lead down the stretch and closed out the Knights.

North Platte (6-16) faces Southeast at 2 p.m. Saturday.