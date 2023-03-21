North Platte Community College dropped a home doubleheader to Highland Community College Tuesday afternoon.

The Knights watched the first game slip away early and couldn’t recover in a 9-1 loss to the Scotties.

Sasha Strandberg led things off in the circle for North Platte. The righthander surrendered seven runs on four hits over 3 1/3 innings, striking out two. Jenelle Gudjonson then threw 1 2/3 innings in relief.

Elena Montoya led the Knights with three hits in three at bats.

NPCC sustained a 19-5 loss in the second game.

Angelina Lockhart was on the rubber for the Knights. She went two innings, allowing 10 runs on three hits while striking out three. April Grace entered the game in relief, throwing three innings.

Montoya went 3-for-3 at the plate to lead the Knights in hits.

“Highland is a good team, and we are right there with them,” coach Janelle Higgins said. “Then we lose focus, and the game is so fast — we get down too far, and then we try and be perfect to get back which doesn’t help us. We have to find our groove, and we will. Playing more than two games every seven days will be helpful. Our schedule is always tough, and this spring with weather, it’s even tougher. We have to start playing to win and stop playing not to lose. We will get there. They are still improving every day.”

The Knights are now 2-12 on the season. They will play Highland at home again tomorrow. First pitch is at noon at the Dowhower Softball Complex.