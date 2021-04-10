Knights softball wins one, loses one against Central

The North Platte Community College Knights softball team ran off with the lead late in the first game of a doubleheader Saturday, earning a 9-7 victory over Central Community College.

It was the Knights’ first home game of the season.

Nevaeh Ramirez led things off in the pitcher’s circle for the Knights. She lasted seven innings, allowing nine hits and seven runs while striking out seven.

Central scored four runs in the sixth inning, but the Knights still managed to pull out the victory. The Knights were trailing 6-5 in the bottom of the sixth inning when Jace Cundiff singled on a 1-0 count, scoring two runs.

The Knights tallied 12 hits. Cundiff, Madisyn Hamar, Jenny Singer, Essence McRae and Morganne Brown collected multiple hits for the Knights. Hamar went 3-for-3 at the plate to lead the Knights.

Even though the Knights collected nine hits to Central’s eight, they still fell 15-6 in the second game.

Pitcher Kyleigh Sullivan started the game. She allowed seven hits and 12 runs over two innings, striking out one.

The Knights took an early lead in the first inning. Singer grounded out but scored two runs.