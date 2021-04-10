Knights softball wins one, loses one against Central

The North Platte Community College Knights softball team ran off with the lead late in the first game of a doubleheader Saturday, earning a 9-7 victory over Central Community College.
It was the Knights’ first home game of the season.
Nevaeh Ramirez led things off in the pitcher’s circle for the Knights. She lasted seven innings, allowing nine hits and seven runs while striking out seven.
Central scored four runs in the sixth inning, but the Knights still managed to pull out the victory. The Knights were trailing 6-5 in the bottom of the sixth inning when Jace Cundiff singled on a 1-0 count, scoring two runs.
The Knights tallied 12 hits. Cundiff, Madisyn Hamar, Jenny Singer, Essence McRae and Morganne Brown collected multiple hits for the Knights. Hamar went 3-for-3 at the plate to lead the Knights.
Even though the Knights collected nine hits to Central’s eight, they still fell 15-6 in the second game.
Pitcher Kyleigh Sullivan started the game. She allowed seven hits and 12 runs over two innings, striking out one.
The Knights took an early lead in the first inning. Singer grounded out but scored two runs.
Sullivan induced Central to hit into a fielder’s choice on two occasions in the third inning. A run was scored both times.
Jordan Young threw three innings in relief out of the bullpen.
The Knights launched one home run on a Zoey Bredleau-Beehler dinger in the third inning.
Singer, Horner and Bredleau-Beehler all had multiple hits in the game, collecting two each to lead the Knights. Horner also led the Knights with two stolen bases.
The Knights are now 6-22 on the season.
“We fought and earned game one. Game two, we came out flat,” coach Janelle Higgins said. “We didn’t adjust to the umpire and let them get in our heads. We have to keep the momentum and energy for two games not just one — start playing for each other every inning.”
Saturday’s games began a streak that will see the Knights play at home for the remainder of the season.
The games originally scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday against Dakota Wesleyan University have been canceled. That means the Knights will be up next against Southeast Community College. Start time is 2 p.m. Saturday at the Dowhower Softball Complex in North Platte.