The North Platte Community College softball team split a road doubleheader against the Southeast Community College Storm Friday afternoon in Beatrice.

Both teams put up a bunch of runs, but the Knights ultimately fell 8-6 in the first game.

Angelina Lockhart toed the rubber for North Platte. The pitcher surrendered eight runs on six hits over six innings, striking out two.

The Knights launched one home run on the day. Elena Montoya had a homer in the third inning and went 3-for-4 at the plate to lead NPCC in hits. Lockhart also tallied multiples.

NPCC won the second game 2-0.

Taelyn Dakamas got things started in the pitcher’s circle for the Knights. She allowed four hits and zero runs over seven innings, striking out five and walking none.

Dakamas, Lockhart, Krysta-Lyn Lewis and Nancy Martinez each managed one hit to lead North Platte.

“Game one, we weren’t as consistent defensively as we needed to be, and offensively, we left too many runners in scoring positions,” NPCC softball coach Janelle Higgins said. “Game two, we made adjustments defensively to win the game. Offensively, the wind was not our friend, but we powered through enough runs to win. We have a day to refocus before we hit the road again.”

The Knights will face-off with Seward County Community College in Liberal, Kansas, on Sunday. First pitch of the doubleheader is at noon.