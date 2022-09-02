Knights split day one of McCook tourney

McCOOk — North Platte Community College Knights Volleyball split its matches Friday during day one of a McCook Community College tournament expected to lure in 18 teams before the weekend is over.

The Knights came up short against the Neosho County Community College Panthers in the first match 21-25, 25-17, 17-25 and 17-25.

Morgan Ramsey finished with 12 kills, three aces and 16 digs to lead the Knights. Vanessa Wood, Tyrah Woods and Emily Johnson tallied another 10, nine and five kills, respectively.

Tessa Metschke had 15 digs, while Amauri Browning had 13 and Whitney Chintala added another 11. AnnaLise Glosson led an offensive charge with 19 assists followed by Avah Steggall with 17.

The Knights defeated Cisco College 25-20, 13-25, 25-17, 19-25 and 15-11 in their second match.

Ramsey had nine kills and two blocks in the match. Johnson contributed eight kills and two blocks.

Woods notched eight kills, and Wood had eight. Steggall handed out 19 assists while Glosson provided 13 more. Chintala recorded 25 digs.

“In the first match, we just had way too many errors,” said NPCC Head Volleyball Coach Alexa McCall. “You can’t win games with that many errors. We had a much better start against Cisco but just inconsistent effort. I was proud of how we ended in the fifth, but we need more consistency.”

The Knights are now 4-3 on the season.

They return to McCook tomorrow for the second day of the tournament. They face off against Iowa Lakes Community College at 2 p.m. and will follow that up with a match against Colby Community College at 6 p.m.