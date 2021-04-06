Knights split games against Hastings

HASTINGS — The North Platte Community College Knights softball team blew away Hastings College 7-1 in the first game of a road doubleheader Tuesday.

The Knights got things started in the first inning when an error scored two runs.

Nevaeh Ramirez led things off in the pitcher’s circle. She went five innings, allowing zero runs on three hits while striking out six.

Zoey Bredleau-Beehler socked the Knights’ lone home run of the day in the seventh inning. Bredleau-Beehler led the Knights with two hits in four at bats.

The Knights then fell behind early and couldn’t come back in a 7-5 loss in the second game.

“We came out and played with heart and confidence in game one, and in game two we played on emotion and tried to rely on our talent,” NPCC coach Janelle Higgins said.

The Knights scored three runs in the fourth inning of the second game. Their offensive firepower was led by Essence McRae and Kyleigh Sullivan driving in runs.

Sullivan led things off on the rubber for the Knights. The righty went six innings, allowing seven runs on nine hits and striking out five.

Bredleau-Beehler went 3-for-4 at the plate to lead the Knights in hits.