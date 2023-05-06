The North Platte Community College softball team split its games during the first day of the Region IX Tournament in Columbus on Saturday afternoon.

The Knights nabbed the lead late in the first game for a 6-5 victory over Southeast Community College.

North Platte fired up the offense in the first inning when Nancy Martinez drove in two on a double.

Elena Montoya collected four hits in four at-bats to help lead the Knights to victory. She singled in the first, third, fifth and seventh innings.

The game was tied at five with NPCC batting in the top of the seventh when Krysta-Lyn Lewis singled on a 2-1 count, scoring one run.

Taelyn Dakamas was in the pitcher’s circle for North Platte. She lasted seven innings, allowing four hits and five runs while striking out five and walking one.

Altogether, the Knights totaled 11 hits in the game. Juliana Ortiz joined Montoya and Martinez in each notching multiple hits.

An early lead for Central Community College sealed the fate for NPCC in the second game. The Knights were ultimately unable to recover in a 9-1 loss.

Angelina Lockhart was in the circle for North Platte. She surrendered seven runs on three hits over one and two-thirds innings. Dakamas threw three innings in relief out of the bullpen.

Montoya led the Knights with two hits in three at bats.

“We came out with energy, passion and enthusiasm in game one, and we lost our focus and some of the energy in game two,” NPCC coach Janelle Higgins said. “Tomorrow is a new day and another opportunity to play ball.”

Because the tournament is a round robin style format, North Platte will play Southeast again at 11 a.m. Sunday. The winner of that game will take on Central in a championship round at 1:30 p.m.