Knights split with Southeast on Saturday in Region IX tourney opener

NPCC split with Southeast Community College Saturday in the first two games of a best-of-three series that will decide who faces Central in the Region IX Tournament.

The two teams will square off at 1 p.m. Sunday at Dowhower Softball Complex in North Platte determine who moves on.

In the opener, the Knights scored one in the fourth and two more in the fifth to build a lead on the way to a 6-4 victory.

Trailing 2-0 in the third, Jordan Young scored on an error and Madisyn Hamar scored on a wild pitch to tie the game up.

In the fourth, Zoey Bredleau-Beehler’s lead-off double to center led to her scoring on a fielder’s choice to give the Knights the lead for good. The Knights stretched that lead to 5-2 in the fourth with Hamar scoring on a Essence McRae double to left center and McRae scoring on an error.

The Storm cut into the deficit in the top of the sixth, but Kirsten Greenwalt responded in the bottom half of the frame, with a double down the left field line to plate Hamar from second to give the Knights the 6-4 win.