LIBERAL, Kan. — North Platte Community College lost both of its softball games against the Seward County Community College Saints Sunday afternoon.

The Knights watched the first game slip away early and ultimately fell 13-5.

Angelina Lockhart was on the rubber for North Platte. The righty lasted one inning, allowing two hits and five runs while striking out one. Taelyn Dakamas threw three innings out of the bullpen.

Nancy Martinez led the Knights with two hits in three at-bats.

NPCC fell 4-1 in the second game.

Dakamas was in the pitcher’s circle for the Knights. She surrendered four runs on six hits over 5 1/3 innings, striking out two and walking none. April Grace threw two-thirds of an inning in relief out of the bullpen.

Martinez, Kelsey Woodhouse, Krysta-Lyn Lewis, Juliana Ortiz, Amya Blake-Cosper, Lili Kukučková and Kailee Rhein each managed one hit.

“Angelina got hurt in the top of the second inning, which threw us off defensively, and we couldn’t recover,” NPCC coach Janelle Higgins said. “Game two, our defense bounced back. Offensively, we didn’t pass the bat well, and we left too many runners in scoring position. We have a few days off to refocus, and back on the road we go.”

The Knights will head to Norfolk for a 2 p.m. doubleheader first pitch against Northeast Community College Wednesday.