Davion Evans led North Platte with 26 points on 9-of-17 shooting, as the Knights avenged an earlier season loss to Southeast Community College 76-72 on Saturday at McDonald-Belton Gymnasium.

Aleksa Rudic posted a season high 14 points and 10 rebounds, while Ramiah Adedigba tallied 11 points and three assists, as North Platte shot 37.3% (28-75) from the field against the Storm.

The two teams traded buckets to open the game, before a Antwone Gonzales baseline jumper energized the North Platte offense.

The Storm managed to keep the deficit to six for the next 2:35 until Gonzales connected on a pull-up jumper to stretch the Knights lead to 28-20. A Rudic 3 helped maintain the Knights' momentum to end the first half.

Southeast rebounded in the early minutes of the second half, as a steal and dunk in transition helped the Storm recapture the lead with 15:28 remaining.

Josh Townley-Thomas responded on the Knights' next offensive possession with a baseline jumper to spark an 11-0 run to recapture the momentum.

North Platte stretched their lead to 64-51 when Evans found Kayden Crosby in the lane for the open layup, but slowly the Storm chipped away at the deficit. Over the next 5:23, the Storm closed the margin to one possession as the Knights came up empty on a couple of key offensive possessions.

Inside the final minute, the Storm trimmed the margin to 72-70, but the Knights worked the ball around the perimeter until Evans found a crease and connected on a runner in the lane.

Southeast kept the game tight by answering on their next offensive possession, but a two-handed flush would not erase the four-point deficit, forcing Southeast to send the Knights to the free throw line in the closing seconds.

Evans stepped to the line and knocked down his two attempts to extend the margin to four, which would prove to be enough for North Platte to close out the Nebraska Community College Athletic Conference win.

North Platte (11-10) faces rival McCook Community College on at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Peter and Dolores Graff Events Center in McCook.

Southeast storm past Knights in Region IX matchup

Jada Grigsby scored eight of her team-high 14 in the opening half, but it was not enough to propel the Knights to their first Region IX victory of the season, falling to Southeast Community College 69-54 Saturday.

Fumnanya Ijeh finished the game with 13 points and five rebounds, while Reece Halley chipped in 10 points, notching her 14th double-digit performance of the season. Samantha Riggles led the Knights on the glass with seven rebounds to go along with her three points, but in the loss North Platte slips to 6-17 on the season and 0-3 in Region IX play.

Southeast stormed out to a 14-6 lead in the opening six minutes of the first quarter.

Ijeh led the response by finding a crease in the defense and finishing at the rim, but Southeast would stretch their lead to 10 with 2:30 remaining. North Platte closed the quarter on a short 5-0 spurt to narrow the deficit to 20-15.

The North Platte offense settled into a rhythm in the second, as they regained the lead on a jumper by Ijeh inside the opening four minutes.

The teams exchanged the lead over the next 3:25, before Southeast closed the quarter on a 7-0 run to take a 39-32 lead into the halftime break.

Southeast controlled the final 20 minutes as their lead only dipped into single digits twice the rest of the way.

The Storm used a 6-0 run to extend their margin to double digits, before a up and under move by Grigsby halted the run. The margin stayed in double digits until Noel Warrior connected on an open 3 as the game clock expired in the quarter.

The margin was pushed back into double digits in the early moments of the final quarter before it was briefly cut to nine on a Ijeh 3. Southeast never surrendered the momentum down the stretch and put their finishing touches on the Region IX win.

The Knights face McCook at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.