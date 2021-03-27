Knights volleyball wins Region IX title

The Knights continued to control the second as Johnson kept the Knights rolling with a solo block in middle to give North Platte a 20-15 lead. The Knights and Raiders traded points towards the end of the second set, but back-to-back kills by Peyton Negley and Taylor Hansen gave the Knights the two set advantage 25-21.

In sets three and four, the Raiders turned the tables and jumped out to an early lead and kept the momentum in their favor to force a decisive set five for the DII Region IX Championship.

The Knights returned to form in the fifth set, fighting back from a 3-1 deficit to knot the game up at 3-3 on a block by Negley. North Platte built a 6-4 advantage before the Raiders cut the deficit down to one at 7-6. North Platte responded with a 4-0 run to swing the momentum in their favor.

The Knights defense continued to make acrobatic plays, which limited the chances for the Raiders comeback. Leading 13-8, Hopping received the pass from Ruby Valle and pushed the ball to the back corner, which gave the Knights match point.

On the second match point, Tania Morales sent a challenging ball over the net that could not be received by the Raiders, which awarded the DII Region IX Championship to the Knights.